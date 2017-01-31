Alan Thicke’s Son Carter Recalls the Last Moments He Shared with His Dad: ‘I Got to Give Him a Hug’

Alan Thicke‘s youngest son is opening up about the heartbreaking last moments he shared with his father.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carter Thicke, 19, recalled the events leading up to his father’s death and the last words that were said.

“The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine,” Carter said. “I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw him,” he added.

“He was like the perfect dad,” said Carter.

On Dec. 13, the Growing Pains star complained of chest pains while playing hockey with Carter at Pickwick Gardens skating rink in Burbank, California. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Alan died. He was 69.

According to the actor’s official death certificate, the Canadian native died of a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection.”

His wife, Tanya Callau Thicke, broke her silence in a statement to PEOPLE, stressing her and her family’s need for privacy.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Tanya, 41, said in her statement. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

She concluded: “Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning.”

Stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Candace Cameron Bure, Leah Remini and more extended their warm wishes to the family.

“Alan was a devoted father, husband, friend and role model,” DiCaprio, 42, wrote in a Facebook post. “He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives — including mine.”

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Alan early in my career,” he added. “He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude,” he continued. “I’ve seen him a number of times over the years and when Alan Thicke walked in the room, quite frankly, no one was cooler.”

“I miss him already,” he concluded. “My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Thicke family during this difficult time.”

The Sunday following his death, Thicke’s family – including his three sons Brennan, 41, Robin, 39, and Carter – gathered with family and friends to pay tribute to star.

Alan’s daughter-in-law Dolly — who is married to Brennan — took to Facebook to describe the scene at the memorial. Attendees included the Growing Pains cast, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebek and more.

“Tonight’s memorial for Alan was just about perfect,” Dolly wrote on Sunday. “So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure.”

She added: “We heard from our own Robin Thicke who brought up all dear dad’s best friends, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebec who I had no idea had such old deep ties to our family, the entire cast of Growing Pains including Leo and Kirk Cameron who I had the pleasure of meeting for the first time, along with his wife who became an instant friend.”

Carter’s interview with Entertainment Tonight airs Thursday, Feb. 2.