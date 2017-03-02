'You Are So Missed My Love': Late Alan Thicke's Wife and Son Remember Him on His 70th Birthday

Alan Thicke‘s loved ones are paying tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 70th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my angel #2016 joint birthday celebration, they say 2 Pisces are internal soulmates You are so missed my love,” Thicke’s widow Tanya wrote on Instagram Wednesday, along with a photo of the couple with a cake lit with candles.

Thicke’s youngest son, Carter, also took to social media to remember the Growing Pains star.

“Missing you and our times together extra today. Enjoy your birthday margarita and rhubarb pie up there, relaxing in your robe watching ESPN. You are and always will be the man. Happy Birthday Pops,” the 19-year-old wrote.

On Dec. 13, Alan complained of chest pains while playing hockey with Carter at Pickwick Gardens skating rink in Burbank, California. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Alan died. He was 69.

According to the actor’s official death certificate, the Canadian native died of a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection.”

Thicke was also a father to sons Brennan, 42, and Robin, 39.