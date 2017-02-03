Alan Thicke’s Son Carter Says Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Went Out of His Way’ to Contact Him After His Father’s Death

Alan Thicke‘s youngest son, Carter, is grateful to Leonardo DiCaprio for reaching out to him after his father’s death.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old said he was surprised to receive a text message from The Revenant star.

“Leo is just the most amazing guy,” Carter said of the Oscar winner. “I mean, I didn’t even have his number and he went out of his way to send me a text and you could see his genuine love and respect for my dad.”

DiCaprio, 42, along with the rest of the Growing Pains cast, paid tribute to Thicke in a private memorial held for the actor.

“I’ve kind of grown up with all of them and their children and so it was really, really incredible to have them there,” Carter said of the memorial.

“Being one of the pallbearers for the casket, that was brutal,” he continued. “That was really rough. And obviously watching the casket go down, that’s kinda that moment where you realize that he’s being buried and that’s it.”

Carter also opened up about dealing with his father’s death when the smallest moments bring up his memory.

“You’re thinking you’re going to come into the driveway and come into the house and he’s going to be there and he’s not,” he said. “There’s always kind of that hope that oh, it’s a crappy dream. It’s going to be fine.”

Seeing the outpouring of love and support his father inspired was a touching moment for the teenager, who said Alan would be overcome by the showing.

“Getting to see some of his best friends — like Bob Saget and Bill Maher and Gretzky — these guys that I’ve grown up with, and just opening their hearts out,” Carter said. “He really did touch so many people’s hearts. And that was at least a shining moment, because I knew that he would be ecstatic to be the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. I’m sure he would have loved that.”

On Dec. 13, the Growing Pains star complained of chest pains while playing hockey with Carter at Pickwick Gardens skating rink in Burbank, California. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Alan died. He was 69.

The Sunday following his death, Alan’s family – including his three sons Brennan, 41, Robin, 39, and Carter – gathered with family and friends to pay tribute to star.

DiCaprio wrote a tribute on his Facebook page, writing, “Alan was a devoted father, husband, friend and role model. He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives — including mine.”

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Alan early in my career,” he added. “He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude. I’ve seen him a number of times over the years and when Alan Thicke walked in the room, quite frankly, no one was cooler.”