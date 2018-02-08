10 Grand Romantic Gestures That You'll Appreciate If Your Relationship Is Super Low-Key
Sure, diamonds are nice, but the end of the day, all a girl really wants in this world is for our significant others to show us that they care
KIT HARINGTON WORE A JON SNOW COSTUME TO A PARTY FOR ROSE LESLIE
The recently-engaged Harington proved that he'd do whatever it takes to stay in Leslie's good graces ... even if it means embarrassing himself. When the couple was recently invited to a costume party — with the theme "bad taste" — Leslie suggested that Harington dress up as Jon Snow for the night.
"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it,'" Harington told Heat magazine. "It was really embarrassing. The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, 'You're sad, man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'" Adding insult to injury, it wasn't even his actual Game of Thrones costume, but a cheap imitation that the actress had picked up from the store. Now that's true love.
SOFIA VERGARA ROCKED A HEAD-TO-TOE STEELERS OUTFIT
Sure, the Modern Family star and her husband, Joe Manganiello, are famous for their elaborate, over-the-top declarations of love, but perhaps Vergara's biggest romantic gesture is embracing her husband's obsession with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"He's not a fan. He's, like, obsessed," she explained on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He's like a sick person ... He has a section of his clothes that's all Pittsburgh Steelers outfits. After two years, it's like he's brainwashed me. I have no choice." Hey, at least she looks good in her Steelers couture!
ED SHEERAN GAVE HIS FIANCÉE HIS SHOES TO WEAR WHEN HERS BROKE
All stiletto-wearers know that there is no greater fear than your heel snapping on a night out — and that's exactly what happened to Cherry Seaborn at a BRIT Awards afterparty in London. Luckily, her fiancé (that would be Sheeran) swooped into action, gave up his own sneakers so she'd have shoes to wear and left the nightclub in just his socks to ensure that she wouldn't have to wobble to the car on a broken heel. Oh, and did we mention that he carried her shoes home for her?
JOHN LEGEND GAVE CHRISSY TEIGEN A WHEEL OF CHEESE
Because nothing in this world says "I deeply love and understand you" quite like the gift of a gigantic wheel of aged parmesan. We hope all of our future boyfriends are taking notes.
CHANNING TATUM GAVE JENNA A PEDICURE
Tatum treats his wife like a queen — which means that if she needs help taking off her nail polish while waiting for a flight, he's going to grab some nail polish remover and get it done himself. And then when it's all done, he's going to blow on her toes in order to dry the new, wet polish, because he's a true gentleman.
JOHN KRASINSKI MAKES DINNER RESERVATIONS FOR HIM AND EMILY BLUNT
It might not sound like a lot, but Blunt struggled with a serious stutter growing up, and still sometimes has difficulty speaking on the phone. "When I make a phone call — especially if I'm calling someone I don't know — I have to mentally prepare myself. There's always a big pause between when they ask 'Who's calling?' and when I say 'Emily Blunt,'" she explained to InStyle — so her husband takes charge of date night.
KRISTEN BELL HELPED DAX SHEPARD PREPARE FOR A NUDE SCENE
Only someone who loves you unconditionally would willingly shave your butt in preparation for it to be shown on camera. Basically, Kristen and Dax have a love that is deep, true, and could move mountains. (And razors.)
DAVID BECKHAM VACUUMS
Chief among his very, very many sexy qualities — including, as wife Victoria revealed in 2007, the fact that he's "very good at sending flowers and cards" — is the fact that the soccer superstar loves to vacuum. "He likes things done a certain way, which is great because I leave a mess everywhere I go," Victoria told PEOPLE in 2015. "That’s why we are good partners. I leave a mess and he tidies it up." (She's truly living the dream.)
JUSTIN THEROUX SURPRISED JENNIFER ANISTON FOR THANKSGIVING
The couple hosts a traditional night-before Thanksgiving dinner at their house, but in 2016, Theroux's busy schedule kept him from being able to make it home to spend the holidays with his wife.
"[The] salads came out and everyone was just very somber [because Justin wasn't there] and next thing you know, turkey walks in and there was another turkey holding that turkey," she recounted on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "That was my hubby. He came in with the turkey."
Theroux then had to fly back to Germany a few days later, but it was worth it to spend the day with his loved ones.
ASHTON KUTCHER FILLED A FRIDGE WITH FOOD IN CASE MILA KUNIS GOT A PREGNANCY CRAVING
When Kunis was pregnant with the couple's first child, daughter Wyatt, Kutcher stocked a "secondary fridge" in their home, just on the off-chance that she would get a weird pregnancy craving.
And it came in handy: "I was like, 'Oh, my God, I need a pickle.' It was just the weirdest thing," Kunis told Ellen DeGeneres. "I needed this pickle, and he was like, 'Hold on a second,' and disappeared in the backyard and came back with the most amazing dill pickle of all time."
