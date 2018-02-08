10 Grand Romantic Gestures That You'll Appreciate If Your Relationship Is Super Low-Key

KIT HARINGTON WORE A JON SNOW COSTUME TO A PARTY FOR ROSE LESLIE

The recently-engaged Harington proved that he'd do whatever it takes to stay in Leslie's good graces ... even if it means embarrassing himself. When the couple was recently invited to a costume party — with the theme "bad taste" — Leslie suggested that Harington dress up as Jon Snow for the night.

"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it,'" Harington told Heat magazine. "It was really embarrassing. The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, 'You're sad, man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'" Adding insult to injury, it wasn't even his actual Game of Thrones costume, but a cheap imitation that the actress had picked up from the store. Now that's true love.