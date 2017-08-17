Celebrity
Leslie Jones Thought Dustin Hoffman Was Al Pacino & More Awkward Celebrity Encounters
Hey, it happens to the best of us
LESLIE JONES CALLED DUSTIN HOFFMAN 'AL PACINO'
The Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live star has a little bit of trouble keeping her acting legends straight. "I met Dustin Hoffman and I called him 'Al Pacino,'" she confessed to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "And I didn't know I had made a mistake. You know, I thought I had made such a great — I was like, 'I just love your work and you're just so awesome. Mr. Pacino, I just watched you for years, I just think you are the epitome of what acting is.' And he was just looking at me like, 'Queen Latifah be trippin'.' "
ADELE CALLED JENNIFER ANISTON 'RACHEL'
Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, Adele still got so starstruck when she met Aniston that she called her by her Friends character's name. "I went for a wee with Jennifer Aniston in New York," she revealed on The Graham Norton Show in 2014. "And then, through the cubicle, she was like, 'How are you, honey?' And I just called her Rachel! I was like, 'Fine, thank you, Rachel!'" Happens to the best of us, right?
KATE BECKINSALE IGNORED HER WARDROBE FAIL TO MEET DRAKE
Nothing is more high-priority than meeting the 6 God himself — just ask Beckinsale, who revealed on Instagram that she had a lot on her mind while meeting Drake backstage at the Billboard Music Awards. "One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards, and one of us has incredibly itchy t--- from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman." Handled like a champ, Kate.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE MOONED FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA
J.Law has had her fair share of embarrassing moments, but very few compare to the fact that she once accidentally flashed famed director Francis Ford Coppola. "I started walking [over] and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, 'Eh, they probably won't notice,'" she revealed on The Tonight Show. "So I'm barefoot, but I introduced myself, and I was like, 'I'm such a huge fan! The Godfather! Ah!' And then went on and introduced myself to the whole table, 'Hi, I'm Jennifer Lawrence.' They had no idea who I was. [I] went back to the table, my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out."
MARGOT ROBBIE DIDN'T KNOW WHO PRINCE HARRY WAS
Sure, she's living everyone's dream and texting with Prince Harry on the reg now, but when Robbie first met the royal at Suki Waterhouse's housewarming party, she confused him for another famous ginger: Ed Sheeran. "He got really offended," she recalled to Jimmy Fallon. She tried to defend herself, saying, "He wasn't wearing a crown though! Like, I don't know it's a prince!" (Adding insult to injury, she also admitted that she answers the royal's texts "four days later, weeks later sometimes.")
ANDY COHEN ACTED 'SHADY' AROUND TAYLOR SWIFT
The Watch What Happens Live host recalled a very, uh, interesting conversation that he had with Swift and one of her squad members at a Met Gala afterparty during an interview with PEOPLE's Jess Cagle. After he overheard Swift and her friends talking about finding a spot to sit, Cohen decided to offer a suggestion of his own: "I said, 'Your friend Katy is over there,'" he revealed. "She goes, 'Katy who?' I go, 'Katy Perry.'" Apparently, she wasn't amused (you know, it's complicated), and Cohen later realized that the conversation made him come off as, in his own words, "a shady-ass bitch."
ANNA KENDRICK ACCIDENTALLY SNUBBED BEYONCÉ
It's a well-documented fact that Kendrick loves Beyoncé. (Like, really loves her.) So when she spotted the Queen Bey at the Grammys, she was so determined to play it cool that she refused to look in Beyoncé's direction and walked straight past her … only to find out from her friends that Beyoncé had actually been waving for her to come over and chat. (Luckily, Kendrick ran back and actually got to talk to Beyoncé, who was understanding about the whole thing.)
