JENNIFER LAWRENCE MOONED FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

J.Law has had her fair share of embarrassing moments, but very few compare to the fact that she once accidentally flashed famed director Francis Ford Coppola. "I started walking [over] and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, 'Eh, they probably won't notice,'" she revealed on The Tonight Show. "So I'm barefoot, but I introduced myself, and I was like, 'I'm such a huge fan! The Godfather! Ah!' And then went on and introduced myself to the whole table, 'Hi, I'm Jennifer Lawrence.' They had no idea who I was. [I] went back to the table, my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out."