This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Watch out Taylor Swift, Adele is assembling quite the squad.

In Australia on Friday, the Grammy and Oscar winner came face-to-face with another legend — Elmo. After the Sesame Street resident campaigned on both Australian TV and Twitter to meet his favorite singer, the magical moment happened, giving the world an adorable picture and the best couple name since Bennifer — Adelmo.

Appearing Wednesday on The Project, Elmo reached out to the singer, who is on tour in Australia. “Elmo loves you with all of Elmo’s heart,” the puppet said. “Elmo wants to sing ‘Rolling In The Deep’ with you. Wherever you are, Elmo will fly there. Call Elmo, thank you.”

Miss @Adele, Elmo's been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet? (We're both in Australia!) — Elmo (@elmo) March 8, 2017

The plan worked as the duo finally united. No word yet on when their duet will be released.