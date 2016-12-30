Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Sandler Spotted in Boca Raton During Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah!

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, were sighted at the Town Center at Boca Raton in Florida on Thursday during Hanukkah celebrations.

Sandler, 50, carried several shopping bags from Nordstrom and Vince, and was seen “laughing and talking” with his wife, a source tells PEOPLE.

Jackie stopped to take a picture of her husband with a fan, before heading toward their car.

The couple married in 2003 and have two daughters: Sadie Madison, 10, and Sunny Madeline, 8.

The 50 First Dates actor recently appeared on the red carpet of his film, The Do-Over, with his lookalike Max Kessler. He is set to return as the voice of Dracula in the film Hotel Transylvania 3, set for release in 2018.