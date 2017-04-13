Celebrity
8 Actors Who Actually Hated Their On-Screen Characters
These stars got candid about their real-life hatred for their fictional characters
ROBERT PATTINSON: TWILIGHT'S EDWARD CULLEN
Cullen was the epitome of male perfection to millions of readers and moviegoers, but Pattinson had some serious issues with the (kinda) teen vampire he played in the franchise.
"When you read the book, it's like, 'Edward Cullen was so beautiful I creamed myself.' I mean, every line is like that," he once told Empire. "He's the most ridiculous person who's so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn't do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin, so he's obviously got some issues there."
ANDREW LINCOLN: LOVE ACTUALLY'S MARK
Fourteen years after winning over fans in the rom-com's classic handwritten note scene, Lincoln admitted to EW that he had some hesitation over Mark's lovesick shenanigans.
"In one of the most romantic movies of all time, I got to play the only guy who doesn't get the girl. The story is set up like a prism looking at all the different qualities of love. Mine was unrequited. So I got to be this weird stalker guy," he said.
"My big scene in the doorway felt so easy. I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley. And that was my own handwriting on the cards, thank you for noticing. But I kept saying to Richard [Curtis, the film's writer-director], 'Are you sure I'm not going to come off as a creepy stalker?' " Lincoln added about the iconic scene.
BLAKE LIVELY: GOSSIP GIRL'S SERENA VAN DER WOODSEN
Reflecting on her glamorous N.Y.C. teen show in a 2015 issue of Allure, Lively revealed that she had been conflicted by Serena's not-so-great-of-a-role-model status. Especially worrisome for the actress was the fact that fans tended to equate her behavior with Serena's.
"People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising — you want to be putting a better message out there," she said. "The lines become blurred. It doesn't help when everybody is dating who they're dating on the show, and you're also saying to the costume designer, 'Hey, can I take that home?' It's a weird thing when people feel like they know you really well, and they don't."
"I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else's boyfriend."
JAMIE DORNAN: 50 SHADES OF GREY'S CHRISTIAN GREY
While promoting the second Shades installment in GQ Australia, Dornan made it clear that his pack of friends doesn't included anyone quite like the uptight billionaire he portrays.
"[He's] not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," he confessed. "All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."
KATHERINE HEIGL: KNOCKED UP'S ALISON SCOTT
Heigl opened up about performance as a journalist and unexpectedly expectant mom in a 2008 talk with Vanity Fair.
"It was a little sexist," she said. "It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women?" She added: "Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie."
Years later, Heigl explained her comments while visiting Howard Stern's radio show, clarifying that she had been dissatisfied with her own performance rather than the movie itself. "It was dumb," the actress said of labeling the film sexiest. "I liked the movie a lot. I just didn't like me. She was kind of like, she was so judgmental and kind of uptight and controlling and all these things and I really went with it while we were doing it, and a lot of it, [writer-director Judd Apatow] allows everyone to be very free and improvise and whatever and afterwards, I was like, 'Why is that where I went with this? What an a–hole she is!' "
SEAN CONNERY: JAMES BOND
Although he played 007 in seven films including Dr. No and Goldfinger, Connery was never too impressed by the beloved spy. "I have always hated that damned James Bond. I'd like to kill him," he once said, according to The Guardian.
During a 1965 Playboy interview, Connery explained that he was "fed up to here with the whole Bond bit." He added: "This Bond image is a problem in a way and a bit of a bore, but one has just got to live with it."
ALLISON WILLIAMS: GIRLS' MARNIE MICHAELS
"Marnie would drive me crazy if we were friends in real life," Williams told Buzzfeed of her HBO series character.
"But I have to put that out of my head in order to play her," she went on to explain. "Like, sleeping with Elijah (Andrew Rannells) is crazy, sleeping with Ray (Alex Karpovsky) is crazy, furiously hitting on Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) when he mentions his girlfriend in their first conversation is crazy; but I have to be on the couch with her and Elijah hoping they f---, I have to be in that apartment with Ray kinda wanting it to happen, and I have to support her quest for Desi."
MARLON BRANDO: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE'S STANLEY KOWALSKI
Audiences found themselves enchanted by Brando's brooding, sexy performance in the 1951 film, but to the actor, Kowalski was always "everything I'm against — totally insensitive, crude, cruel."
"Kowalski was always right, and never afraid," Brando said, according to David Richard Jones' book, Great Directors at Work. "He never wondered, he never doubted. His ego was very secure. And he had the kind of brutal aggressiveness that I hate. I'm afraid of it. I detest the character."
