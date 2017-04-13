KATHERINE HEIGL: KNOCKED UP'S ALISON SCOTT

Heigl opened up about performance as a journalist and unexpectedly expectant mom in a 2008 talk with Vanity Fair.

"It was a little sexist," she said. "It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women?" She added: "Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie."

Years later, Heigl explained her comments while visiting Howard Stern's radio show, clarifying that she had been dissatisfied with her own performance rather than the movie itself. "It was dumb," the actress said of labeling the film sexiest. "I liked the movie a lot. I just didn't like me. She was kind of like, she was so judgmental and kind of uptight and controlling and all these things and I really went with it while we were doing it, and a lot of it, [writer-director Judd Apatow] allows everyone to be very free and improvise and whatever and afterwards, I was like, 'Why is that where I went with this? What an a–hole she is!' "