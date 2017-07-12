Behind the Scenes: 12 Ways Actors Prep for Roles That Are So Not NBD

I CRACKED MY TEETH DURING TRAINING

Not only did Theron struggle to lose the weight she gained for her role in Atomic Blonde, but the Oscar winner also ended up cracking her teeth from clenching her jaw too hard while learning some of the tough moves she'd have to do in the film. "It happened the first month of training," Theron told Variety. "I had severe tooth pain, which I never had in my entire life."

A visit to the dentist revealed that the actress would have to undergo surgery before filming in Budapest, "having to cut one of the teeth out and root canals," Theron recalled. "It was tough. You want to be in your best fighting shape, and it's hard. I had the removal and I had to put a donor bone in there to heal until I came back, and then I had another surgery to put a metal screw in there."