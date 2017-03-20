They're Baaaaack! Kim & Brielle Biermann Return to the U.S. After Alleged Harassment at German Airport
Meet the Stars Bringing Your Childhood Dreams to Life as Live Action Disney Characters
We've been getting more and more live action adaptations of classic Disney cartoons, we can hardly keep them straight! Here is your guide to the actors breathing new life (literally!) to the iconic roles
DONALD GLOVER, THE LION KING
He's going to be a mighty king! Glover will star in the upcoming Jon Favreau-directed film, which will use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery, according to EW.com — and will also include many of the hit songs from the beloved 1994 animated hit. Hakuna matata, indeed.
JAMES EARL JONES, THE LION KING
This one doesn't require much imagination: Jones will again lend his voice to the original king of the jungle, a role he defined in the 1994 animated classic.
EMMA WATSON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
With beauty and brains, it didn't take a bookworm to know to cast Watson in the lead role of the latest Disney blockbuster.
DAN STEVENS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The Downton Abbey went back to familiar territory – a big, European-set, castle-like house – in Beauty and the Beast.
JOSH GAD, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
"[Director] Bill Condon did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of LeFou that isn’t like the original, that expands on what the original did, but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent," Gad told the Associated Press of his on-screen alter ego, who has Disney's first "gay moment" in film.
LUKE EVANS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
My what a guy, that Evans! He's an intimidating figure off-screen, and on-screen, gives Gaston his muscles and determination. "[He] uses his charm offensive to whip other people into a frenzy to go and attack somebody they’ve never met. Somebody that’s different. Somebody that only represents a danger because [Gaston] says that he represents a danger," Gad shared of his counterpart.
LILY JAMES, CINDERELLA
James didn't need a fairy godmother to perfect the Cinderella look for last year's adaptation.
RICHARD MADDEN, CINDERELLA
He may have lost the Game of Thrones, but Madden certainly made the perfect Prince Charming in Cinderella.
BILL MURRAY, THE JUNGLE BOOK
Murray took on the role of the big friendly bear, Baloo, in 2016's adaptation of The Jungle Book.
ALEXANDER SKARSGARD, TARZAN
The live action adaptation, The Legend of Tarzan, isn't being produced by Disney, but there's no denying that the character is a Disney classic. To prepare for the role, Skarsgard got even more chiseled than animators could have imagined!
MARGOT ROBBIE, TARZAN
Robbie is joining the cast too, as Tarzan's love interest, jungle visitor Jane Porter.
CATE BLANCHETT, CINDERELLA
The animated version of Cinderella's evil stepmother was intimidating, but Blanchett's portrayal of her in Cinderella took the fear factor to a new level.
ANGELINA JOLIE, SLEEPING BEAUTY
Jolie, on the other hand, showed a different side to the famous dragon lady in Maleficent.
ELLE FANNING, SLEEPING BEAUTY
When Disney animators drew up Sleeping Beauty back in 1959, we imagine they had someone like Fanning in Maleficent in mind.
CHLOË GRACE MORETZ, THE LITTLE MERMAID
Moretz is the latest addition to the live-action Disney crew, and we have just one question: Will she swap her blonde tresses for Ariel's signature red hair?
REBEL WILSON, THE LITTLE MERMAID
Wilson took on the role of Ursula during the Hollywood Bowl's concert version of the film – could a live action film be in her future?
Also in the works: a live-action remake of Dumbo (with Tim Burton directing and rumors of Eva Green as the female lead), Aladdin (directed by Guy Ritchie) and Mulan (cast and crew TBD).
