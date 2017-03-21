KERI RUSSELL & MATTHEW RHYS

The couple has starred together on The Americans for five seasons. "Last year, when I directed my first episode and directed Keri for the first time, she was pregnant, so I was very cautious in my approach, and I mean that purely physically," Rhys recently recalled during FX's Television Critics Association press day.

"It's great," added Russell about working with her hubby. "Obviously, working with anyone any amount of years this closely, there is such an incredible shorthand and you kind of know what the other is thinking before they think it. I have always and still do respect Matthew's work on the show so much. He's so fun to work with as an actor, so as a director, it's good ... I have to say, even when he's not directing, which is why I thought it was such a great idea for him to direct, he's always problem-solving and making things better and blocking lines or coming up with ideas, so I thought it was a really good, natural thing for him to do."