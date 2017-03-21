Richard Short on the 'Good Advice' Costar Bill Paxton Shared on the Set of Training Day
8 Actor Couples Open Up About Working Together
From John and Emily to Keri and Matthew, see what actors have to say about being lovers and coworkers
JOHN KRASINSKI & EMILY BLUNT
The actor will star alongside and direct his wife of seven years in the upcoming thriller A Quiet Place. "I would love to direct Emily," he previously told E! News in 2016. "I don't know, I would rather act with Emily than direct. I don't know if I need that responsibility. She's so good and I'd be so scared to screw it up. But happy to be in scenes with her because that would be really fun. We're always up for doing something, it's just gotta be the right thing."
KERI RUSSELL & MATTHEW RHYS
The couple has starred together on The Americans for five seasons. "Last year, when I directed my first episode and directed Keri for the first time, she was pregnant, so I was very cautious in my approach, and I mean that purely physically," Rhys recently recalled during FX's Television Critics Association press day.
"It's great," added Russell about working with her hubby. "Obviously, working with anyone any amount of years this closely, there is such an incredible shorthand and you kind of know what the other is thinking before they think it. I have always and still do respect Matthew's work on the show so much. He's so fun to work with as an actor, so as a director, it's good ... I have to say, even when he's not directing, which is why I thought it was such a great idea for him to direct, he's always problem-solving and making things better and blocking lines or coming up with ideas, so I thought it was a really good, natural thing for him to do."
ANNA FARIS & CHRIS PRATT
Pratt had an amazing time joining his lady on her show Mom in January. "This is the most fun I think I've ever had on a set," he told Entertainment Tonight about filming his guest role. "It's really nice to see your spouse in their work environment. Well, I don't know if it is for everyone. It is for me 'cause my wife is Anna Faris." Pratt went on to reveal, "We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene. We've been rehearsing that for 10 years." The star even continued expressing his joy on Twitter, calling working alongside Faris "a dream come true."
BRYAN GREENBERG & JAMIE CHUNG
Chung told PEOPLE that she and her then-fiancé immediately felt connected to the Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong script when they first read it together. "We were like, wow, this is kind of similar to how we met in real life," she revealed about the 2015 movie they starred in together. "Because it's all about missed opportunities and just right timing, right? So you meet somebody who really piques your interest, but you're in a relationship and so you put things off and then you run into each other again."
Greenburg also opened up about working with Chung to Entertainment Tonight. "It was fun! She’s such a great actress," he said of filming. "We help each other all the time with auditions and stuff. So I'm used to it. I don't know, she might have been a little more freaked out than I was. I was really into it. She suggested that we get separate hotel rooms when we shoot just to build the chemistry, which annoyed me but I think it worked."
GINNIFER GOODWIN & JOSH DALLAS
The Once Upon A Time star told HelloGiggles that falling in love with now-wife Goodwin during the show's first season was "magical." "On and off screen it was magical," Dallas shared. "And I think, particularly the first season, [it] had that kind of quality to it, and it was really exciting to play that couple Snow White and Charming, that couple that has that pure love, that real pure love from the start ... I can remember now when we were shooting the pilot, when we were shooting that scene where [Charming] rides up on the horse and [Snow's] asleep in the coffin and surrounded by the dwarfs, and for all he knows, [she's] dead. He goes to kiss her and she wakes up, and I remember it had started to snow when we were there, and it seemed so symbolic and magical."
EVAN PETERS & EMMA ROBERTS
Peters explained to PEOPLE why it was so special to film American Horror Story: Coven in New Orleans with Roberts. "It's really amazing. You're at set and you're in a city that you don't really know that well. It's nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city," he said. "On set if you're having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she's right there. You don't have to wait until you're done working, so it was nice."
STEPHEN MOYER & ANNA PAQUIN
Moyer directed and acted alongside Paquin in some very steamy True Blood scenes. "It's not as awkward as you would think," Paquin told Entertainment Weekly about filming sex scenes with other actors in front of her husband. "If you were to picture the perfect day at work for your spouse, would that be it? Probably not, but this is just kind of how it's always been. So it doesn't feel as bizarre."
Moyer was equally chill about the experience. "There are moments where I'll be watching the monitor [and say] 'Oh, Joe [Manganiello], just move your hand up towards Anna's breast. And can you move your thumb just a little bit towards her nipple? Great.' And then I'll go 'Babe, babe, enjoy it.' I'm certainly talking to her as 'babe.' 'Darling, go for it, yeah, feel the nipple," he said.
DAX SHEPARD & KRISTEN BELL
Shepard and Bell teamed up to voice characters on the children's series Terrific Trucks. The actor told PEOPLE that working together is one of their "favorite ways to spend time together." "Mainly I'm jealous of my wife's outstanding voiceover career and I'm really trying to bite at her heels. That's the one thing she's really got me on — well, there's a few things, but that’s certainly one of them," he jokingly added.
As for Bell, the project was definitly a mix of work and play. "I love working with my husband, I do it whenever I can," she said. "But I rarely work in a playing field where I have a leg up over him, because he's a really good writer/director/actor, and I'm just a decent actor. I'm a passable actor. So it was great to see him be a little hesitant and look to me and be like: 'Did I do that right?' … It was nice to see his confidence waver ever so slightly to remind me that he's human and not perfect and good at everything!"
