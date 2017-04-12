Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'

Abigail Breslin has opened up about her own sexual assault in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Breslin, who is set to star in ABC’s upcoming TV remake of the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing, has received an outpouring of support and love from fans on social media since opening up, and took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank everyone.
“So beyond thankful by the immense support regarding my IG post last night,” she wrote. “I am so lucky to have all of you kind souls in my corner.”
Debra Messing, who will play Breslin’s mother in the Dirty Dancing remake, also took to Twitter to honor the actress.
“I love you, Abbie,” wrote Messing, 48. “Your strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice.”
“You’re a dream,” Breslin wrote in response.