Abby Lee Miller Tearfully Admits She ‘Probably Won’t Survive’ Prison in New Tell-All Interview

Before Abby Lee Miller reported to prison to serve her 366-day sentence on July 12, the Dance Moms reality star gave an emotional interview to The View‘s Jedediah Bila.

“I made lots of mistakes,” Miller, 50, tearfully shares, adding, “I probably won’t survive.”

Bila debuted the first promo of the Dance Moms: Abby Tells All special on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show.

In the sneak peek, Miller also addressed how her bankruptcy fraud has affected her career and legacy. “Oh, I panicked,” she said. “I gave kids a new life. No one can take that away from me. No one.”

Last week, Miller reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California to serve her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

While it remains to be seen how much of that sentence Miller will actually serve, multiple sources told PEOPLE that she will realistically face 10 months in prison, followed by a stint at a halfway house.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller told PEOPLE in April. “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

Dance Moms: Abby Tells All airs July 25 and Dance Moms premieres Aug. 1 — both at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.