Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Goes to Prison: Inside the Place She Could Spend the Next 366 Days

Abby Lee Miller is now in the company of stars who’ve gone to prison as she reportedly settles in to Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, where she’ll serve one year and one day after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges. But what will life be like for the reality star in her new home? We’re breaking down the details here.

Where is she going?

FCI Victorville, which is located about two hours from Los Angeles, is best recognized from the HBO show Luck — Dustin Hoffman’s character is released from a three-year sentence at Victorville in the first episode.

What are the conditions like?

It’s a low-security facility (think Orange Is the New Black‘s Litchfield) and houses mostly criminals with non-violent crimes. There is, however, a medium-security prison on the property, which houses male inmates. The low security facility where Miller, 50, will serve out her sentence is female-only.

As you’d expect, Miller won’t be living in style, however, the Victorville’s satellite camp, where she’ll be staying, is more livable than most. There are currently just 287 inmates in the camp, and the designed capacity in 256. So while it’s over capacity, it isn’t by a large amount.

There is a commissary with plenty of items for sale, including makeup, snacks like Pop-Tarts and chocolate chip cookies, air freshener, cough drops, playing cards and sunglasses, among other items.

And according to TMZ, Miller will be noshing this first week on jellied toast for breakfast, hamburgers and fruit for lunch, sandwiches and wraps for dinner, and weekend meals of sloppy Joes and tacos.

What will she do?

As for keeping up with her passion for dance, it seems that she can! According to the prison’s admissions handbook, inmates are encouraged to participate in fitness activities. Though dance itself is not a program offered, she can do yoga, aerobics and step aerobics (and perhaps, once she’s there, lobby for dance to be added to the curriculum.

She can also participate in a wide variety of other recreation programs, from crochet and cartoon drawing to song writing. There are also vocational programs, like Horticulture and Microsoft Office, which aim to help inmates find jobs after their release.

How long will she be there?



Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Sources told PEOPLE that Miller will likely spend 10 months in prison, then the rest of her sentence in a halfway house. Ahead of her arrival at Victorville, Miller confessed she feared what was to come.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller told PEOPLE in April. “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”