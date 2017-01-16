Jordan Rodgers Enjoyed a Family Vacation with Fiancée JoJo Fletcher —  Sans Older Brother Aaron

Jordan Rodgers and fiancée JoJo Fletcher enjoyed a wintry vacation with his family at the end of December, but one person was visibly absent from the trip: older brother Aaron.

Three weeks ago, Jordan, 28, and former Bachelorette JoJo, 26, traveled to the East Coast with his family, where the group enjoyed winter-themed activities together, including ice skating in ugly Christmas sweaters, pajamas and elf onesies.

“Family vacations aren’t complete without embarrassing outfits. This year mom picked everyone’s out #shittersfull Not fair my little elf @joelle_fletcher looks cute in anything!” Jordan captioned an Instagram photo of the family huddled together on the ice rink in their green, red and white outfits.

But although Jordan’s parents, his older brother Luke, Luke’s girlfriend Arielle Snyder, and JoJo spent the holiday time together, Aaron, 33, was absent for the family affair.

Bachelorette fans learned last summer on the ABC reality series that Jordan and his family’s relationship with the the Green Bay Packers quarterback was strained; he disclosed to JoJo that although he was very close with his oldest brother Luke, Aaron is estranged from the rest of the family.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on the show. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

And as of August, Aaron had yet to meet his brother’s fiancée.

“It’s the same situation that it’s been, but it’s not something that we – it’s not the focus for us right now, it’s about us,” Fletcher, who now lives with Jordan in Dallas, explained.

At the time, Aaron told ABC’s WISN 12 News that he hadn’t been following Jordan’s quest for love on the small screen.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” said Aaron , adding that he didn’t want to elaborate on his relationship with his family.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” he said.

In a new interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Ed Rodgers confirmed that he’s not on speaking terms with his son Aaron following the NFL star’s rise in popularity. “Fame can change things,” Ed said.