Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Asked on a Date by Her Childhood Crush Aaron Carter — via Twitter!

Chloë Grace Moretz recently revealed that Aaron Carter was her childhood crush and it seems the feeling is mutual.

Carter, 29, seemingly got word of the 20-year-old actress’ revelation and asked Moretz out via Twitter, just days after breaking up with girlfriend Madison Parker and revealing he is bisexual.

“When I was 4-years-old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool,” Moretz said in an interview for Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood cover shoot. “And then my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet,” said Moretz, who once dated Brooklyn Beckham.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys heartthrob Nick Carter reached out to Moretz on Twitter, writing: “Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” And in a follow-up post, Carter tweeted, “Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.”

Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. 😍 https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Carter’s romantic request comes after he revealed that he is “really looking forward to the future” whether it “be with a man or a woman.”

In his recent interview with nationally syndicated radio program The Bert Show, Carter shared that he knew he was bisexual as young as 12, but kept it a secret.

“It wasn’t until I was about 17 until… there was somebody I had a small relationship with,” he recalled, adding how he’s currently “a single man.”

Previously, Carter, who had high-profile relationships with Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, first revealed in a tweet on Saturday that his sexuality “has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.”