A Knockout! Olivia Munn Playfully Jabs Jamie Foxx Ahead of McGregor vs. Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather may have landed that winning knock-out punch on Conor McGregor, but that wasn’t the only fight making headlines on Saturday night.

Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn put on a show of their own with their red carpet fight ahead of the much anticipated Floyd Mayweather v. Conor McGregor match in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the Showtime WME IME and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight Party, the two posed for a few photographs on the red carpet. At one point the two got into a fighting stance, as Munn playfully put a fist toward Foxx’s chin.

The friends apparently wen their separate ways after taking the photo, with Munn sitting in a different section in the arena from Foxx and documenting her night out with her female friend on her Instagram Stories.

A-list stars flocked to the fight — including Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Charlize Theron, Demi Levato (who opened the fight by singing the national anthem), former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Don Cheadle and J-Rod (aka, Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez ).

Foxx, 49, was later spotted posing for a photo with Cheadle, Chance the Rapper, and William H. Macy and sat with Theron during the fight.

The T-Mobile arena was packed for the big event, as thousands flocked to see the much-hyped match which featured boxing veteran Mayweather facing off against Irish native and UFC champ McGregor. Although a highly decorated Mixed Martial Arts fighter, McGregor had never fought a professional boxing match prior to facing off against Mayweather.