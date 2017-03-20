Celebrity
Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family
Jessa and Ben are parents again, Joy-Anna is engaged and Joseph is courting; not to overwhelm you, but you should probably study up on who’s who in the ever-growing TV fam
MICHELLE AND JIM BOB DUGGAR
Married more than 30 years ago on July 21, 1984, the Duggar family matriarch and patriarch waited four years to have their first child, Josh. After conceiving again and suffering a miscarriage, which they say occurred because she was taking birth control and didn't know she was pregnant, they decided to let God "bless them with as many children as he saw fit." With new babies arriving roughly every year and a half, they've worked hard to keep their union on track. "We have a weekly date, even if it is just to take a walk in the park," Jim Bob, a former Arkansas politician, told PEOPLE in 2009. "We will go out to lunch or dinner and talk together about the kids, upcoming events, what we have coming up."
JOSH AND ANNA DUGGAR
Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest son and his wife have four children – daughter Mackynzie, sons Michael and Marcus and youngest daughter Meredith Grace, born amid Josh's inappropriate touching scandal in 2015. In March 2017, they announced they're expecting their fifth child, a baby boy due later this year.
JANA AND JOHN-DAVID DUGGAR
The Duggars' oldest daughter, who plays the piano, violin and harp and has helped homeschool her siblings, has a twin brother who loves fast cars but was born three minutes after his sister. There is no news of a courtship for either of them just yet.
JILL AND DERICK DILLARD
Five Duggar sisters were bridesmaids and two brothers were groomsmen when Michelle and Jim Bob's second daughter wed in June 2014 in Springdale, Arkansas. "I am the most blessed man to have Jill," Derick told PEOPLE after their nuptials, which per custom, saved their first kiss for last. In April of 2015, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Israel David, into the clan. The blessings continued in 2016, when Jill and Derick announced they're expecting baby No. 2.
JESSA AND BEN SEEWALD
The Duggars' third daughter married in November of 2014 before a packed crowd of more than 1,000 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas. The couple welcomed their first child Spurgeon Elliot a year later after a dramatic two-day labor; baby Henry Wilberforce joined the family in February 2017.
JINGER DUGGAR AND JEREMY VUOLO
The family is expanding again! PEOPLE exclusively revealed in July that Jinger Duggar and professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo (another "J" name!) were engaged – and on Nov. 5, 2016, the two said "I do" in front of 1,000 guests at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with the groom's father officiating.
THE REST OF THE CREW
Michelle and Jim Bob fell in love with names beginning with "J" after naming their first son Joshua from the Bible – and, after giving their first set of twins "J" names, they continued the tradition so their other children wouldn't feel left out. Say these names three times fast: Joseph (who's courting!), Josiah, Joy-Anna (who's newly engaged!), twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer and Jordyn-Grace.
AND JOSIE
Born premature at 25 weeks in 2010 and weighing just 22 oz., the world watched as the Duggar's youngest child, their 19th (pictured here with sister Jordyn-Grace), struggled to survive. "She is a miracle baby and all of us we are so lucky to have her," Michelle said on Today. An attempt to expand their family yet again would prove heartbreaking: In 2011, Michelle suffered a miscarriage of their 20th child, Jubilee.
