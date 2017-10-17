A Complete History of the Burtka-Harris Family's Next Level Group Halloween Costumes

By @lydsprice

Updated

Courtesy Neil Patrick Harris

NEVER BETTER 

Just after the twins turned one on Oct. 12, 2011, the family debuted their group costume magic with Peter Pan-inspired attire. Harper made a precious Tinker Bell, while Gideon's baby cheeks were perfect for an adorable Mr. Smee look.

Courtesy Neil Patrick Harris

NO PLACE LIKE HOME 

The clan paid homage to The Wizard of Oz in 2012, dressing up as Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and an itty-bitty Cowardly Lion.

Courtesy Neil Patrick Harris

A VERY IMPORTANT DATE 

Team Burtka-Harris kicked off the 2013 Halloween season by attending the Halloween carnival at the twins' preschool in  Alice in Wonderland costumes.

projectphotobooth.com

TERRIBLY CUTE 

Later that year, the family made it a monster mash-up with Harris as Frankenstein, Gideon as a werewolf, Harper a fierce Bride of Frankenstein and Burtka rocking a fang-tastic ensemble. 

Courtesy Neil Patrick Harris

GOOD TO BE BAT 

The dads took a villainous turn as Gotham bad boys the Riddler and the Joker in 2014, but Batman (Gideon) and Batgirl (Harper) were there to put a stop to any evil shenanigans. 

Source: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

MAY THE FIERCE BE WITH YOU 

The real-life twins channeled movie siblings Leia and Luke, while Burtka and Harris were decked out as Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2015. And they brought Yoda along for their Halloween festivities, of course! 

Source: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

SWEET SUPERSTARS 

In 2016, the family took on Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe, Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin and James Dean. 

