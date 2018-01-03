Celebrity
From 7th Heaven to Titanic: Your Favorite '90s Casts Reunite (& We're Obsessed!)
We’ll never let go
By People Staff
ASHLEY OLSEN & BOB SAGET
While Olsen (and sister Mary-Kate), who portrayed Michelle Tanner on Full House, haven't appeared on the show's Netflix reboot, the designer did reunite with her onscreen dad, played by Saget, at the Scleroderma Research Foundation's 30th Anniversary Cool Comedy event.
THE CAST OF FREAKS AND GEEKS
They're not in Chippewa anymore: It's a Freaks and Geeks reunion in Los Angeles! Busy Philipps shared a group photo of her former cast members on Instagram one night after they all celebrated Freaks and Geeks' executive producer Judd Apatow's birthday.
"4 geeks and a freak. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it," Philipps captioned the picture of her with Apatow, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr.
THE CAST OF SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH
In October 2017, the cast of the beloved TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch — which ran from 1996 to 2003 — reunited for a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con, and the former teen witch, herself, documented the whole thing on Instagram. "Love these peeps #framily," Melissa Joan Hart wrote alongside a photo of the cast members backstage, including Nate Richert (Harvey), Elisa Donovan (Morgan), Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (who played Sabrina's aunts Hilda and Zelda), Alimi Ballard (The Quizmaster) and Nick Bakay (who voiced Salem the cat).
THE CAST OF TITANIC
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited on for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's (LDF) annual charity auction in St. Tropez, France. The occasion also happens to mark the film's 20th anniversary. “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” wrote Zane on Instagram, referencing LDF’s environmental protection work.
SCOTT SPEEDMAN & KERI RUSSELL
Nearly 15 years after the series finale of their show, Felicity, Speedman supported his former costar at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Later that night, the pair teamed up for a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
ALICIA SILVERSTONE & BRECKIN MEYER
The former costars surprised fans at a Hollywood screening of their cult favorite Clueless.
MAYIM BIALIK & MICHAEL STOYANOV
The Big Bang Theory star posted a selfie of herself hanging with her former Blossom costar on Instagram with the caption, "He looks more like me than I do. Yes. He played my older brother on #blossom. He is helping unzip my dress outside of a dive bar in the village. I love him. @mikestoyanov we are still so much fun after all these years!!!"
THE CAST OF THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
In a move that undoubtedly prompted fans to squeal with glee, Alfonso Ribeiro posted a sweet group pic of his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air family on Instagram. "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro captioned the 'gram, which also featured costars Will Smith, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. Noticeably missing from the reunion was actor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," Ribeiro concluded his post.
BEVERLEY MITCHELL, MACKENZIE ROSMAN & JESSICA BIEL
The 7th Heaven sisters have remained close since wrapping their show in 2007. "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!" Mitchell wrote on her blog along with a cute snap of her former castmates. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & SETH GREEN
The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a goofy pic with her werewolf comrade in celebration of his birthday. "This birthday boy, @sethgreen is not just a master at ping-pong, he is a master writer, master comedian, master wife picker, master travel companion, and most importantly a master friend. I am so lucky I've been witness for (gulp) 33 years," Gellar said on Instagram.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS & JAMES VAN DER BEEK
Jen and Dawson (a.k.a. Williams and Van Der Beek) reunited 13 years after their hit drama's finale. The Dawson's Creek meet-up took place at an L.A. holiday party for the actress's new movie Manchester by the Sea. Earlier this year, Williams told Today that she does enjoy "imagining" an official show reunion, but kept fans' hopes in check by clarifying that there are no actual plans for a reboot — yet. "I think it's a fun thing to sort of imagine. I like imagining it. But I haven't really heard anybody say anything like actually serious about that happening," she said.
WINONA RYDER & ETHAN HAWKE
Twenty-two years later, and Reality Bites' Troy and Lelaina are still going strong! Ryder and Hawke — who played romantic interests in the 1994 cult-classic film at the ages of 23 and 24, respectively — met up on the red carpet at a N.Y.C. screening of Born to Be Blue.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & SELMA BLAIR
Their Cruel Intentions characters may not have gotten along in the '90s hit film, but the real-life friends regularly get together at each other's events. Case in point: the pair linking up at Gellar's Gilt & Foodstirs Celebrate Exclusive Cupcake Kit launch party.
TORI SPELLING & IAN ZIERING
Donna and Steve are together again! Tori Spelling gave Beverly Hills, 90210 fans the ultimate mini-reunion over the weekend when the actress, who played Donna Martin on the '90s series, reunited with her former costar, a.k.a. Steve Sanders, at Dallas Comic-Con. "Donna & Steve 2gether again! Having fun with my friend @ianziering meeting fans in Dallas! Here w/ @imdeanmcdermott and all the babes! Missing you @erinziering #90210forever," Spelling captioned an Instagram photo of the two.