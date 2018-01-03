From 7th Heaven to Titanic: Your Favorite '90s Casts Reunite (& We're Obsessed!)

THE CAST OF FREAKS AND GEEKS

They're not in Chippewa anymore: It's a Freaks and Geeks reunion in Los Angeles! Busy Philipps shared a group photo of her former cast members on Instagram one night after they all celebrated Freaks and Geeks' executive producer Judd Apatow's birthday.

"4 geeks and a freak. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it," Philipps captioned the picture of her with Apatow, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr.