9 Stars Whose Tattoos We Wouldn't Trade for the World
PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful list wouldn’t be complete without these tattooed ladies
Posted on
More
1 of 16
RIHANNA
Tattoos are less an accoutrement than a fact of life for plenty of people these days, and as with any "trend," we have plenty of celebs to thank for raising the bar. Here are some of our favorite tattooed ladies with some of their prized artistic possessions.
Rihanna's extensive list of ink includes her elaborate hand tattoos, several Egyptian-themed birds, and (pictured at right) a small camouflage shark that is most likely a nod to her relationship with Drake.
2 of 16
RIHANNA
One of Ri-Ri's most distinctive pieces is the portrait of Egyptian goddess Isis that spans her sternum under her décolletage, a tribute to her late grandma Clara "Dolly" Brathwaite.
3 of 16
RIHANNA
A better look at Rihanna's hand tattoos, which feature shapes and designs similar to the Berber tribes of Africa.
4 of 16
AMBER ROSE
Given Amber Rose's comfort level with her body, it's no suprise she's got some pretty extensive tattoo work, mostly on her arms. (And plenty elsewhere, usually most visible on her occasionally NSFW Instagram.)
5 of 16
AMBER ROSE
Rose has spoken of how important her relationship with ex Wiz Khalifa was — and the pair have a son, Sebastian, together — so it's unlikely that she regrets getting his face tattooed on her arm.
6 of 16
PINK
Pink was already sporting some tattoos when she burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, but she's only added to her collection since then, including an impressively large dragon on her thigh and a tribute to her dog Corky.
7 of 16
ANGELINA JOLIE
No list of female celebrities with tattoos would be complete without Angelina Jolie, whose collection includes traditional — as in done with a needle and hammer — Thai tattoos...
8 of 16
ANGELINA JOLIE
... and a list of the latitude/longitude coordinates where her children were born.
9 of 16
RUBY ROSE
Though Ruby Rose takes a slightly more irreverent approach to her ink —the Ninja Turtle tattoo is indicative of that — her collection of pieces is nonetheless uniformly high-quality, including ...
10 of 16
RUBY ROSE
... the Basquiat-inspired crown on her sternum.
11 of 16
LADY GAGA
Gaga documents most of her tattoos on social media, so we've been able to see her growing collection, including ...
12 of 16
LADY GAGA
... her David Bowie tribute ...
13 of 16
LADY GAGA
... and this underarm/rib piece, which — take it from the author — is an extremely painful place to sit through a tattoo.
14 of 16
KAT VON D
Kat Von D was a tattoo artist first and foremost — it's no surprise she's covered with an array of impressively intricate pieces.
15 of 16
LENA HEADEY
The Game of Thrones actress has to have her multiple pieces covered up when she steps in the frequently-disrobed costumes of Cersei Lannister — no tattoo machines in Westeros, after all.
16 of 16
MILEY CYRUS
Cyrus' tattoos range from the silly to the achingly sincere. In fact, she's got so many, we compiled an extensive guide. You're very welcome.
See Also
More
More
Harrison Ford Jokes About Botched Plane Landing at Stars Wars Celebration
Beauties Who Do Good: 6 Celebs Whose Charity Work Inspire Us to No End
Duke and Duchess Spiedi? Spencer Pratt's Surprising Connection to the British Royal Family
Billie Lourd Pays Moving Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher: ‘Her Imperfections and Willingness to Speak About Them Made Her More Than Perfect’