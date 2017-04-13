9 Stars Whose Tattoos We Wouldn't Trade for the World

RIHANNA

Tattoos are less an accoutrement than a fact of life for plenty of people these days, and as with any "trend," we have plenty of celebs to thank for raising the bar. Here are some of our favorite tattooed ladies with some of their prized artistic possessions.

Rihanna's extensive list of ink includes her elaborate hand tattoos, several Egyptian-themed birds, and (pictured at right) a small camouflage shark that is most likely a nod to her relationship with Drake.