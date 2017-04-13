9 Stars Whose Tattoos We Wouldn't Trade for the World

PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful list wouldn’t be complete without these tattooed ladies

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

More

1 of 16

Source: BangBangNYC/Instagram;Kevin Mazur/Getty
Source: BangBangNYC/Instagram;Kevin Mazur/Getty

RIHANNA

Tattoos are less an accoutrement than a fact of life for plenty of people these days, and as with any "trend," we have plenty of celebs to thank for raising the bar. Here are some of our favorite tattooed ladies with some of their prized artistic possessions. 

 

Rihanna's extensive list of ink includes her elaborate hand tattoos, several Egyptian-themed birds, and (pictured at right) a small camouflage shark that is most likely a nod to her relationship with Drake

2 of 16

Joe Scarnici/Getty

RIHANNA

One of Ri-Ri's most distinctive pieces is the portrait of Egyptian goddess Isis that spans her sternum under her décolletage, a tribute to her late grandma Clara "Dolly" Brathwaite.

3 of 16

Steve Granitz/Wireimage

RIHANNA

A better look at Rihanna's hand tattoos, which feature shapes and designs similar to the Berber tribes of Africa.

4 of 16

Prince Williams/WireImage

AMBER ROSE

Given Amber Rose's comfort level with her body, it's no suprise she's got some pretty extensive tattoo work, mostly on her arms. (And plenty elsewhere, usually most visible on her occasionally NSFW Instagram.)

5 of 16

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage

AMBER ROSE

Rose has spoken of how important her relationship with ex Wiz Khalifa was — and the pair have a son, Sebastian, together — so it's unlikely that she regrets getting his face tattooed on her arm. 

6 of 16

MATRIX/BAUER-GRIFFIN; Fame; Darla Khazei /Retna

PINK

Pink was already sporting some tattoos when she burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, but she's only added to her collection since then, including an impressively large dragon on her thigh and a tribute to her dog Corky. 

7 of 16

Retna; Albert Ferreira/startraksphoto (top inset); STR/AFP/Getty

ANGELINA JOLIE

No list of female celebrities with tattoos would be complete without Angelina Jolie, whose collection includes traditional — as in done with a needle and hammer — Thai tattoos...

8 of 16

Getty

ANGELINA JOLIE

... and a list of the latitude/longitude coordinates where her children were born. 

9 of 16

Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RUBY ROSE

Though Ruby Rose takes a slightly more irreverent approach to her ink —the Ninja Turtle tattoo is indicative of that — her collection of pieces is nonetheless uniformly high-quality, including ... 

10 of 16

David Livingston/Getty

RUBY ROSE

... the Basquiat-inspired crown on her sternum. 

11 of 16

Source: Lady Gaga Snapchat

LADY GAGA

Gaga documents most of her tattoos on social media, so we've been able to see her growing collection, including ... 

12 of 16

Source: Lady Gaga/Snapchat

LADY GAGA

... her David Bowie tribute ... 

13 of 16

FameFlynet

LADY GAGA

... and this underarm/rib piece, which — take it from the author — is an extremely painful place to sit through a tattoo. 

14 of 16

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

KAT VON D

Kat Von D was a tattoo artist first and foremost — it's no surprise she's covered with an array of impressively intricate pieces. 

15 of 16

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

LENA HEADEY

The Game of Thrones actress has to have her multiple pieces covered up when she steps in the frequently-disrobed costumes of Cersei Lannister — no tattoo machines in Westeros, after all. 

16 of 16

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MILEY CYRUS

Cyrus' tattoos range from the silly to the achingly sincere. In fact, she's got so many, we compiled an extensive guide. You're very welcome. 

See Also

More

More