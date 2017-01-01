9 Song Lyrics That Double as 'New Year, New You' Instagram Captions

As tradition goes, the new year is the perfect time to lock down a resolution or two. Since nothing’s official until it’s shared on social media, we crafted the perfect captions for when you post photos celebrating the best version of yourself. Here are nine for every occasion.

When Time with the Squad Is Your Top Priority: “We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet.” — “New Romantics,” Taylor Swift

When 2017 Is Finally the Year You’re Going to [Insert Resolution Here]: “I dream it, I work hard, I grind ’til I own it.” — “Formation,” Beyoncé



When You Acknowledge That 2016 Was a Growth Year: “‘Cause we all get lost sometimes, you know? It’s how we learn and how we grow.” — “Cold Water,” Major Lazer Feat. MØ & Justin Bieber



When It’s January, But You’re Already Crushing Your Goal: “I fly so high, no ceiling, when I’m in my zone.” — “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Justin Timberlake

When Your Resolution Is About What’s Inside: “You should know you’re beautiful just the way you are.” — “Scars to Your Beautiful,” Alessia Cara



When You Vow to Be More Spontaneous: “We’ve passed the end, so we chase forever.” — “All We Know,” The Chainsmokers Feat. Phoebe Ryan



When the Haters Motivate You to Be Better: “I transform with pressure, I’m hands-on with effort. I fell twice before my bounce back was special.” — “The Greatest,” Sia Feat. Kendrick Lamar

When You’re All About Tackling Self-Improvement Day-by-Day: “‪So what do you want them to say when you’re gone?‬ ‪That you gave up or that you kept going on?‬” — “Just Hold On,” Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson



When It’s Out with the Old and In with the New: “I’m all the way up, I swear you’ll never bring me down.” — “Shout Out to My Ex,” Little Mix



What are you waiting for? Go forth and own 2017!