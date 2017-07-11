KESHA

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, the "Praying" crooner opened up about having seen spaceships in real life — and how the experience inspired her Rainbow track "Spaceships."

"I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships," she revealed. "I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it — I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back."

"I was like, 'Those are f---ing aliens.' They were spaceships!" she recalled.