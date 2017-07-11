Celebrity
10 Celebs Who Believe in Aliens & Think You Should, Too
Kesha, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato and other stars who are clearly ready to expand their fan base – to another planet
KESHA
During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, the "Praying" crooner opened up about having seen spaceships in real life — and how the experience inspired her Rainbow track "Spaceships."
"I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships," she revealed. "I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it — I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back."
"I was like, 'Those are f---ing aliens.' They were spaceships!" she recalled.
NICK JONAS
The "Levels" singer is still spooked from his UFO sighting from a full eight years ago, when he claimed to have seen "three flying saucers" in his L.A. backyard. "I looked at my friend and said, 'Are you seeing this or am I losing my mind?' " he recalled in an interview. As for the recent flashing blue lights spotted in the California sky –alater declared a missile test – he has his theories. "I'm obsessed with UFO stuff in general, so I'm all over this," Jonas said.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Much like Jonas, Kardashian does not buy the missile test "cover-up" purporting to explain the bright lights that ran across the L.A. sky in 2015. "I live for this stuff #UFO #WeAreNotAlone omg @KendallJenner this is wild!" she tweeted when the mysterious lights first hit the sky. After news outlets began guessing the source of the lights, Kardashian was skeptical: "What do we expect people to say? Obvi they are going to say it's a meteor shower. I'm such a conspiracy theorist. Let me enjoy this."
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato says she knows aliens are real, telling Seth Meyers, "How self-centered would we be, as humans, to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?" We're not sure, Demi, but if aliens are anywhere as adorable as your puppy, we want to believe.
ZOOEY DESCHANEL
Here's a good one to tell their children: When Zooey was growing up, her sister Emily told her "the Neptunians had killed my real sister and replaced her with a facsimile who looked just like her." We're pretty sure Zooey has since called her sister's bluff, but this is also assuming all of our siblings aren't from Mars.
MEGAN FOX
Fox has said she believes in "everything" – you know, ghosts, Bigfoot and aliens. We thought for sure she was going to say "chocolate, a new pair of shoes and Ryan Gosling, but to each her own.
HALLE BERRY
Pop quiz: "I don't believe we are the only species in existence," explained Berry, but did she say this: A) in character as astronaut Molly Woods in Extant or B) in an interview with David Letterman? (The correct answer is B, but we understand the confusion.)
TOM DELONGE
According to the Wikileaks dump, the Blink-182 guitarist and singer reportedly emailed Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta in October 2016 about aliens. Although DeLonge's quest to find extraterrestrial life is making headlines this week, the Blink-182 co-founder says he "got into this" two decades ago. "You have to understand, I've been involved in this for a long time," he told Paper magazine. "I have sources from the government. I've had my phone tapped. I've done a lot of weird stuff in this industry – people wouldn't believe me if I told them." He even detailed a specific alien encounter, which we can only hope casually comes up at his dinner parties.
WILLIAM SHATNER
"There is no doubt that there is life out there; the mathematics of it lead you to that absolute conclusion. In my mind, there is no doubt that the universe teems – teems! – with life in all its forms," said Shatner, whose experience playing Star Trek Captain Kirk pretty much makes him an expert on the subject.
