12 Stars Over 50 Who Are Defying the Laws of Aging
From Michelle Pfeiffer to Vanessa Williams, these ageless beauties are getting more radiant every year
MICHELLE PFEIFFER
Appearing on the April 2017 cover of Interview after a bit of a break from the spotlight, the stunning 58-year-old didn't address her agelessness, but did talk about returning to work. "I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was un-hirable," she said of raising her two kids with husband David E. Kelley. "And then ... I don't know, time just went on. I'm more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can. These last few years I've had some really interesting opportunities."
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
The legendary bombshell, 63, is still padding her résumé with supermodel gigs and business ventures like her skincare line, a Prosecco and her book Timeless Beauty. In 2017, she even returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. "The word 'involved' has a lot to do with feeling young," she told PEOPLE in 2014. "I would be remiss when talking about beauty secrets to not say that one of the best is to care about the world around you. That's what really matters. Even when I'll be sitting here with gray hair and Georgia O'Keeffe wrinkles, people are going to say, 'There is just something youthful about her.'"
VANESSA WILLIAMS
In June, the 54-year-old Hollywood veteran told attendees at Good Housekeeping and L'Oréal Paris's "50 Over 50" event that she finally felt comfortable in her own skin."The older you get, the more comfortable you are with being different. It's okay to be yourself and be individual," she shared. Despite the fact that she's still breathtaking at 53, the actress has been confronted with the industry's ageist attitudes. While chatting with Essence for a January 2017 cover story, Williams recalled an incident in which a director of photography criticized how her face looked on screen. "The DP asks my makeup artist, 'What am I to do?'" she recounted. "This is 53. This is what it looks like. Tell the DP to learn how to light it!"
ANGELA BASSETT
"As you get older, the things you could get away with not doing in your 20s or 30s can begin to catch up, so you have to be a bit selfish in terms of giving to yourself so that you have more to offer," the 58-year-old star explained to PEOPLE in October. "I try to get away with seven hours [of sleep], but if it's six hours, I feel it immediately. There's less bounce-back! You have to take care of yourself." Bassett added that maturing has affected how she approaches her fitness regimen, even if her appearance doesn't seem to be changing much: "Even though people tell me I'm impervious to aging, I'm not. The scale isn't going down the way it used to. But if I can work out for 30 minutes, I feel good. My philosophy is do the best you can and do something that you enjoy."
ELIZABETH HURLEY
On Instagram, the 51-year-old actress frequently stuns in her very own swimwear line. According to Hurley, her personal fountain of youth is staying busy with projects like her beach collection and starring in The Royals. "If you've got time to think about aging then you're not busy enough," she told PEOPLE. "Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth."
DEMI MOORE
The 54-year-old actress has been a bonafide Hollywood beauty for decades. "I think that laughter and smiling are one of the best antidotes to aging that you could possibly have," she told Parade in 2010. "I think that, in general, I pretty much think of myself as still being, like, 5. Maybe that's why my Twitter picture is of me at 5. That's how I feel. I'm just still trying to figure it all out myself." In 2015, daughter Tallulah Willis' pool party Instagram pic proved Moore has at least figured out how to maintain a stunning bikini bod.
SHARON STONE
The 59-year-old actress turned heads at the beach while filming her upcoming movie A Little Something for Your Birthday. Lucky for us, Stone isn't tight-lipped about maintaining her enviable bikini bod and flawless complexion: "My mom gave me a jar of Avon moisturizer when I was a kid, because she was an Avon woman, and told me to cleanse and moisturize morning and night, and that's what I do. That's it!" she told PEOPLE in 2015. But the star isn't too concerned with maintaining external youthfulness. "I'm aware that my a-- looks like a bag of flapjacks," she joked in a Harper’s Bazaar interview. "But I'm not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world. At a certain point you start asking yourself, 'What really is sexy?' It's not just the elevation of your boobs. It's being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that's with you."
BO DEREK
The 60-year-old is still the same flawless beach babe that she was in her iconic 1979 role in 10. In October, she participated in a 3,000-meter swimming marathon, proving her muscles are just as impressive as ever.
IMAN
"Never lie about your age. You have earned it," the gorgeous 61-year-old told Yahoo Beauty in 2015. In 2011, she did offer Rolling Out some advice for staying beautiful as you age: "Don't try to look skinny. After a certain age, thinness is not attractive. You'd be surprised, but five extra pounds can make you look healthier, younger, more attractive."
KRIS JENNER
The 61-year-old matriarch's tribe of beautiful daughters definitely inherited their cover-worthy good looks from the eldest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. And the mom of six can still work a red carpet or a beach with the best of 'em.
CINDY CRAWFORD
Crawford, 51, hasn't stopped dazzling the cameras at sexy photo shoots, and can often be found twinning with her 15-year-old up-and-coming model daughter Kaia Gerber. "There's no secret. Looking good is about eating right, getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water," she told Redbook about her beauty routine in September. "Also, you have to get moving. I work out several times a week, and I hike and ride bikes."
HALLE BERRY
In August, the Oscar winner celebrated turning 50 by flaunting her washboard abs in a black bikini. According to her trainer Nat Bardonnet, Berry has more than earned her fit physique in the gym. "The way I push Halle, not many people would be able to last. She always has great energy and a great smile," Bardonnet told PEOPLE.
