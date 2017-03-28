12 Stars Over 50 Who Are Defying the Laws of Aging

ANGELA BASSETT

"As you get older, the things you could get away with not doing in your 20s or 30s can begin to catch up, so you have to be a bit selfish in terms of giving to yourself so that you have more to offer," the 58-year-old star explained to PEOPLE in October. "I try to get away with seven hours [of sleep], but if it's six hours, I feel it immediately. There's less bounce-back! You have to take care of yourself." Bassett added that maturing has affected how she approaches her fitness regimen, even if her appearance doesn't seem to be changing much: "Even though people tell me I'm impervious to aging, I'm not. The scale isn't going down the way it used to. But if I can work out for 30 minutes, I feel good. My philosophy is do the best you can and do something that you enjoy."