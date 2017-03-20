They're Baaaaack! Kim & Brielle Biermann Return to the U.S. After Alleged Harassment at German Airport
'Drugs Were a Crutch': 10 Stars on Their Experiences with Addiction
These celebrities went public with how addiction has affected their lives – and what we, as a society, must do to fight it
Updated
1 of 10
KATEY SAGAL ON HOW HER MOTHER'S STRUGGLE INFLUENCED HER OWN
“When I was 12, we lived on the same block as Judy Garland. Her daughter Lorna Luft and I became neighborhood buddies. Lorna’s mom had a lot of pills on her bedside table and slept past noon just like my mom. We hung tight. And, of course, I thought everyone’s mom took a lot of pills." — in her memoir Grace Notes: My Recollections
2 of 10
DERYCK WHIBLEY ON REALIZING HE HAD A PROBLEM
"Before I went into the hospital, when I was still drinking every day, the clearest thought that I could have was that, 'This is probably not good, and I’m going to have to deal with this eventually — just not right now.' So I knew that it wasn’t great, I just thought I was going to fix it, like, tomorrow. When I woke up sober in the hospital, I knew instantly how bad it was and what had gotten me there and that I wasn’t going to drink anymore. I was so done with it. If anything, it almost felt like a bit of freedom: 'Finally, something has stopped this whole cycle.' " – to PEOPLE
3 of 10
THE WEEKND ON USING DRUGS AS 'A CRUTCH'
"When I had nothing to do but make music, it was very heavy. Drugs were a crutch for me. There were songs on my first record that were seven minutes long, rambling – whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time. I can’t see myself doing that now." – to The Guardian
4 of 10
DEMI LOVATO ON SURVIVING
"I am one of the 1 in 7 people who has faced addiction, and I am grateful to be in recovery today. It’s time for us all to reflect, and start @facingaddiction. Let’s stop ignoring the biggest problem in our country we often don’t want to look at. We all are connected to this issue one way or another and we all need to be part of the solution. Together we can replace shame with support, hope, and healing." – on Instagram
5 of 10
JAMIE LEE CURTIS ON BEING IN RECOVERY FOR 17 YEARS
"So, awaiting final toxicology, it has now been reported in the New York Times that Prince was toxic. I can relate. I was toxic too. I too, waited anxiously for a prescription to be filled for the opiate I was secretly addicted to. I too, took too many at once. I too, sought to kill emotional and physical pain with painkillers. Kill it. Make it stop." – in the Huffington Post
6 of 10
KRISTEN BELL ON LOVING SOMEONE WHO STRUGGLED WITH ADDICTION
“My husband is in recovery and is almost 13 years sober. Seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that it is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others. They are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we’re choosing to pretend we’re fixing the problem." – to E! News
7 of 10
MACKLEMORE ON GETTING HOOKED ON OXYCONTIN
"Within a week I was isolated in my room doing this drug just to stay alive in a way." – to President Obama in Prescription for Change: Ending America’s Opioid Crisis
8 of 10
STACEY DASH ON BECOMING ADDICTED TO COCAINE AT AGE 16
"I couldn’t find happiness. It got to a point where I didn’t even want to live anymore. The voice in my head was saying, 'There's nothing here for you.' " – to PEOPLE
9 of 10
LADY GAGA ON THE STRESSES OF FAME
"I’ve been addicted to various things since I was young. Most heavily over the past seven years. A friend gave me this term, ‘I lily pad from substance to substance,’ because I get to a point where I can’t go any further with one substance so I move to another. But, the truth is that it is very hard to be famous. It’s wonderful to be famous because I have amazing fans. But it is very, very hard to go out into the world when you are not feeling happy and act like you are because I am a human being too and I break, and I think there is an assumption ... that I cannot break because I am an alien woman and I am unstoppable.” – to Z100
10 of 10
RUSSELL BRAND ON SOCIETY'S TREATMENT OF ADDICTS
"Philip Seymour Hoffman's death is a reminder, though, that addiction is indiscriminate. That it is sad, irrational and hard to understand. What it also clearly demonstrates is that we are a culture that does not know how to treat its addicts. Would Hoffman have died if this disease were not so enmeshed in stigma? If we weren't invited to believe that people who suffer from addiction deserve to suffer? Would he have OD’d if drugs were regulated, controlled and professionally administered?" - in The Guardian
See Also
More
They're Baaaaack! Kim & Brielle Biermann Return to the U.S. After Alleged Harassment at German Airport
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Quit Smoking Pot: 'It Was Keeping Me from Being Emotionally Available'
More
Meet the Stars Bringing Your Childhood Dreams to Life as Live Action Disney Characters
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Quit Smoking Pot: 'It Was Keeping Me from Being Emotionally Available'
FULL EPISODE | People Now Monday March 20, 2017
Kate Hudson's New Guy! Actress Spotted Kissing Musician Danny Fujikawa
Robin Williams' Widow on His 'Legacy' to Those Living with Lewy Body Dementia: 'They Are Not Alone, They're Not Outcasts'