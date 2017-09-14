Celebrity
12 Flawless Selena Gomez Moments That Will Inspire You Today & Every Day
Selena Gomez has taught us a lot through the years
By Grace Gavilanes
Updated
The Absolute Cutest Throwback Photos of This Year's Emmy Nominees
WHEN SHE THANKED HER FRIEND FOR THE ULTIMATE GIFT
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez said on Instagram when revealing she'd had a kidney transplant. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT HER HOUSTON HOMETOWN
Sharing the tale of a family who lost their lives in Hurricane Harvey during the September 2017 Hand in Hand benefit, Texas native Gomez said, “Their story affected all who heard it and, no matter who we are, the differences we have suddenly did not seem to matter. Since that day, we have joined together. Neighbor helping neighbor without stopping to think about race, religion, or anything else.”
WHEN SHE FINALLY GOT REAL
"People so badly wanted me to be authentic and when that happened, finally, it was a huge release," she said in an emotional interview with Vogue. "I’m not different from what I put out there. I’ve been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn’t. But I have to be honest with them. I feel that’s a huge part of why I’m where I am."
WHEN SHE LET HERSELF BE FREE
Also in Vogue, Gomez discussed the freedom she feels from not working too hard these days. “For a change, it feels like I don’t have to be holding my breath and waiting for somebody to judge a piece of work that I’m doing. I’m not eager to chase a moment. I don’t think there’s a moment for me to chase.”
WHEN SHE STRESSED THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH
After taking a break from the limelight to undergo treatment for anxiety and depression, Gomez made her triumphant return on the AMAs stage, where she accepted the award for favorite female artist in the pop/rock category. "If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken," she said in a tearful speech, addressing the audience. "Whether you respect me or not, one thing you should know about is I care about people."
WHEN SHE TALKED ABOUT THE VALUE OF INNER BEAUTY
"I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here," the singer urged the audience at the 2016 AMAs, as she motioned at her heart, citing the negative effects of social media. "I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore."
WHEN SHE STOOD UP TO BODY-SHAMING COMMENTS
After Gomez was met with shameful comments critiquing her bikini-clad frame, the singer took to Instagram to shut down a hateful commenter. "You're disgusting. IM IN the business and I could care less about what 'they' or you say I should look like," she allegedly wrote back. "I don't need to do anything other than love myself, take care of my work, fans, family and friends." The performer also uploaded a playful pic of herself in a one-piece with the caption: "I love being happy with me y'all #theresmoretolove"
WHEN SHE REVEALED THE SECRET TO CONFIDENCE
"To me, beauty is confidence. I think I'm pretty confident in the decisions and the choices I make in my personal life and career, but the same time I also let my fans know that, just like them, I have insecurities," Gomez candidly told Bliss in 2011. "I have moments when I don't feel good about myself. I think people can forget that, at the end of the day, I'm just a normal girl dealing with lots of the same issues as them."
WHEN SHE WAS SUPER-HONEST ABOUT WHY SHE TOOK A BREAK
"I think it's safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether I like it or not. I had to stop, 'cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside," said the singer, tearing up during her emotional AMAs speech. "I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."
WHEN SHE DISCUSSED CRITICS' TAKE ON HER 'CURVIER' FRAME
One of many things everyone can appreciate about Gomez? The actress-turned-singer stays above the drama — which is exactly what she did after bikini pics of the star went public. "… The next day, it wasn't about how I gained weight, it was about how I embraced it," she said during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest in 2015. "And that's just kind of my approach."
WHEN SHE URGED FANS TO BE TRUE TO THEMSELVES
"I promise you that each and every one of you is made to be who you are," Gomez said in 2013, while onstage at Stars Dance tour. "That is what's so attractive and beautiful. Please don't forget that, even when it gets hard."
WHEN SHE SURPRISED A SUPER-FAN IN AUSTRALIA
There's no question that Gomez loves her fans — so much so that the star took the time to surprise one of her biggest fans in her own bedroom in Australia before the former Disney actress's concert.
