5 Years and Going Strong! Renee Zellweger Steps Out with Rocker Boyfriend Doyle Bramhall in New York

Renée Zellweger is keeping it cool in the New York heat.

The 48-year-old actress was spotted out with her rocker boyfriend Doyle Bramhall II, also 48, in the city Tuesday morning on a casual walk. the two have been dating since 2012 after first meeting while they attended the University of Texas together in the late ’80s.

Zellweger kept it sporty in a long-sleeve black shirt and matching athletic leggings with a blue cap and sunglasses, while her musician beau wore a simple white shirt with charcoal gray pants and light brown shoes.

The actress previously gushed about her boyfriend, telling PEOPLE in 2015 that she was smitten with Bramhall.

“Isn’t he cute? He’s a very sweet man,” she said. “I’m very, very happy right now.”

Zellweger has recently made a return to acting after taking a break, starring with Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey in a third Bridget Jones movie and later opposite Keanu Reeves in the crime thriller The Whole Truth.