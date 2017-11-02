Meet the 25 Women Changing the World in 2017

GAL GADOT & FIRST RESPONDERS

Wonder Women

"I think you can't only empower the women, you have to educate the men too," the Israeli-born star, 32, says of portraying Wonder Woman onscreen. "For boys to go to the movies and see that women can be amazing and badass and strong and inspiring—I think that's very, very important."

Gadot has a special appreciation for the first responders she met on the day of the PEOPLE shoot, having served in the Israeli army for two years as a combat trainer. "They are the true heroes," she says. "They're the wonder women." Air Force Capt. Staci Rouse loves the comic-book icon's message "to be the best you can be for the world around you." Adds ER nurse Kelly Lynch of seeing Gadot's character resonate across the world: "It's a great time to take charge of your future and know you're no longer held back by your gender."