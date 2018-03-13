Celebrity
Inside PEOPLE Magazine's 2018 Cover Stories — So Far
Look back at the biggest stories of the year
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
JAN. 1: HUGH JACKMAN
After 21 years of marriage, Jackman can still remember the day he met his wife Deborra-lee Furness like it was yesterday, sharing the details with PEOPLE.
“My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared,” Jackman shared. “Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”
2 of 9
JAN. 8: PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE
With the release of three stunning new photos on Dec. 21 that look more like Hollywood movie stills than official palace portraits, the engaged couple demonstrated yet again that they are writing their own rules. Harry, a source told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, is "cock-a-hoop" at the prospect of their life together. (Translation: Deliriously happy.)
3 of 9
JAN. 29: ANN CURRY
The former Today co-host sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the pain of leaving the morning show, and also reflected on Matt Lauer's firing amid sexual harassment allegations against him. Curry told PEOPLE she felt "outrage" that such alleged misconduct was tolerated and "tremendous empathy for the victims."
"I wish I could say that I was celebrating," she said. "But actually I immediately checked myself. Because I knew women had suffered."
4 of 9
FEB. 12: KATE MIDDLETON & MEGHAN MARKLE
Readers were taken inside the growing friendship between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's fiancée in this week's PEOPLE issue.
"I’m sure Kate will do all she can to help Meghan,” a source in Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury revealed, while noting that in the early years of her romance with Prince William, Kate herself was mentored by Queen Elizabeth. “She had audiences with Queen Elizabeth quite often and was taught to behave like a future Queen.”
Markle, who will be learning on the job, “is funny and serious and extremely hard-working,” said a source close to the former Suits star. “I can imagine Kate will find a great friend in her.”
5 of 9
FEB. 19: ALY RAISMAN
Raisman spoke to PEOPLE about the powerful statement she delivered during Larry Nassar's sexual abuse sentencing hearing in January.
“I felt very strong,” the Olympic gold medal winner said. “I felt like I had so much I wanted to say.”
One of the ways that Raisman copes with her past is to be a clear voice for change in the sport. “You lose a part of yourself when you’re abused,” she shared. “I lost a part of myself, and I’m getting it back by speaking out.”
6 of 9
FEB. 26: SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Covering this week's issue of PEOPLE, the actress opened up about everything from her marriage with husband Matthew Broderick (who she's been with for 20 years), raising three kids and surviving the ups and downs of life in the spotlight.
"I think marriage has a lot of vitality,” she shared. “If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism."
7 of 9
MARCH 5: JENNIFER ANISTON
In PEOPLE's cover story, a source close to Jennifer Aniston said the actress is “sad and disappointed” that her marriage to Justin Theroux didn’t work out. “She didn’t expect to be single again,” the source added.
As for her future, “she isn’t a fan of dating, and she never was. She always found dating awkward and unpleasant,” an Aniston insider explained. “She hates all the media attention that she knows she will get now. But she is a big believer in falling in love and spending her life with a partner that loves sharing hers.”
8 of 9
MARCH 12: OPRAH GETS CANDID ABOUT HER PAST
The Wrinkle In Time star opened up about why she initially held back from sharing her own #MeToo story of being molested as a child.
“The moment I first confessed on The Oprah Winfrey Show to being molested, I confessed because there had been a time years before when a girl on the People Are Talking show I did in Baltimore had told the story of being molested, and I did not have the courage at that time to say out loud, ‘Me too,’ ” Winfrey revealed to PEOPLE.
The mogul said she told the girl her similar experience after the show and said she “was scared to say that” when the girl questioned her for not speaking up. That moment stayed with Winfrey and she didn’t hesitate when she had a second chance in 1986 on her talk show. “And then one day on the show someone said it, so I felt compelled to speak up,” she recalled.
9 of 9
MARCH 19: BACHELOR ARIE LYUNDYK JR. & LAUREN BURNHAM ARE ENGAGED!
Deemed the most dramatic moment in Bachelor history, Arie Lyundyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin in the show's season finale — only to break up with her weeks later and pop the question to runner-up Lauren Burnham.
“The simple fact is I made a huge mistake,” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively of proposing to Kufrin when he was still in love with Burnham. “I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn’t in it.”