Inside PEOPLE Magazine's 2018 Cover Stories — So Far

JAN. 1: HUGH JACKMAN

After 21 years of marriage, Jackman can still remember the day he met his wife Deborra-lee Furness like it was yesterday, sharing the details with PEOPLE.

“My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared,” Jackman shared. “Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”