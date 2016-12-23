Farrah Abraham Expresses Her Grief over Valerie Fairman’s Death: ‘I Deeply Am Saddened By This’

Former 16 and Pregnant star Farrah Abraham is expressing her sadness over the passing of fellow MTV reality star Valeria Fairman.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share her grief over the unexpected passing of the 23-year-old mother of one.

“I feel so heartfelt with sadness of the struggles Valerie was going through I deeply am saddened by this tragedy and I wish that others around Valerie could have helped her,” she wrote. “I pray nothing but protection, love and peace to her daughter through this very confusing holiday time.”

“Only 23 we lost a very beautiful young mom with the world ahead of her,” Abraham added. “Surround yourself with other who will truly care and be a great influence be careful.”

News broke on Thursday that Fairman had passed away on Wednesday after being found unresponsive inside a locked bathroom at a friend’s house. The former reality star had struggle with substance abuse which was documented on season 2 of 16 and Pregnant, on which she welcomed her daughter Nevaeh Lynn, now 7.

An MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE: “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

Fellow former 16 & Pregnant stars Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans also took to social media to share their condolences for the family.

Houska tweeted, “How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.”