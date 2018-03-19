15 Celebrities Whose Romances Bridged the Age Gap

Don McLean & Paris Dylan

The 72-year-old “American Pie” singer was seen out and about in England with Paris Dylan, a 24-year-old Catfish alum, model and social media star, in March 2018.

Dylan, according to her website, "is really into ’60s and ’70s music" and often poses backstage and at fan conventions with icons of the era. This would likely explain how she first came to cross paths with McLean. While it’s uncertain when (or even if) the relationship got romantic, the pair first appeared together on Dylan's Instagram in November 2016.

Age Gap: 48 years