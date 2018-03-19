15 Celebrities Whose Romances Bridged the Age Gap
Age is but a number for these May-December couples.
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
Posted on
More
1 of 15
Don McLean & Paris Dylan
The 72-year-old “American Pie” singer was seen out and about in England with Paris Dylan, a 24-year-old Catfish alum, model and social media star, in March 2018.
Dylan, according to her website, "is really into ’60s and ’70s music" and often poses backstage and at fan conventions with icons of the era. This would likely explain how she first came to cross paths with McLean. While it’s uncertain when (or even if) the relationship got romantic, the pair first appeared together on Dylan's Instagram in November 2016.
Age Gap: 48 years
2 of 15
Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor
Cook, 45, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor, have been quietly dating for the last year, and regularly share couple snapshots on their respective Instagram accounts. "My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She's a talented singer but more importantly, she's a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She's gonna go far!" Cook captioned a photo of the couple in April 2017 to support her aspiring music career.
Age Gap: 26 years
3 of 15
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie
After a few months of relationship rumors, Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, made their new relationship Instagram official during a recent trip to Miami. The pair each posted a cute, cuddly picture to their respective Instagram stories, while Richie also shared a photo of a congratulatory dessert that they were presented with after dinner. A friend of the couple even caught them locking lips at dinner, just one week after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair have been “inseparable” and that “they’re spending every day together.” The source added: “Sofia seems smitten. It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty."
Age Gap: 15 years
4 of 15
Kate Beckinsale & Matt Rife
Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life — and he's 22 years her junior. The actress, 44, and her comedian beau Matt Rife, 21, were first spotted locking lips while out in West Hollywood earlier this month. “[Kate] really seems to like him. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her," a source told PEOPLE. Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years before their divorce in 2015.
Age Gap: 22 years
5 of 15
Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart
Ford, 75, and Flockhart, 53, began dating after meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes. “Harrison and Calista are all about family life,” an insider told PEOPLE of the couple, who wed in 2010 after more than eight years together. The fiercely private pair are parents to 16-year-old son Liam, and share a love of flying.
Age Gap: 22 years
6 of 15
7 of 15
Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross
Gibson, 62, and Ross, 27, first stepped out as a couple in July 2015. In January, the Hacksaw Ridge director and Ross welcomed son Lars Gerard Gibson, their first child together — and Gibson’s ninth. (Gibson, with first wife Robyn Moore Gibson, is a father to seven kids, ranging in age from 37 to 18. He also has a 7-year-old daughter with ex Oksana Grigorieva.)
Age Gap: 35 years
8 of 15
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas
Born on Sept. 25 exactly 25 years apart, Douglas, 73, and Zeta-Jones, 48, are still going strong after 17 years of marriage. Douglas was smitten by Zeta-Jones after seeing her in The Mask of Zorro, and he asked a mutual friend to introduce them. On New Year's Eve 1999, Douglas proposed to Zeta-Jones, and eight months later they welcome their first child, son Dylan. "It's nothing," the actress previously told PEOPLE of the age gap.
Age Gap: 25 years
9 of 15
Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick
The Rolling Stones front man, 74, started dating the ballerina, 30, in 2014 shortly after meetin. In December 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Deveraux Jagger. Jagger has fathered a total of eight children — including Georgia, James, Jade, Lucas, Karis, Elizabeth and Gabriel, who range in age from 19 to 46. He also has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Age Gap: 44 years
10 of 15
Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson
The couple first met in 2009 on the set of Sam's, 50, directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. In it, Aaron, 27, played a young John Lennon and the two immediately hit it off. Engaged months after meeting, the two wed in 2012 and have two daughters together — Wylda, 7, and Romy, 6. Of their age difference, the Nocturnal Animals actor has said, "I’m an old soul and she’s a young soul. We don’t see an age gap, we just see each other."
Age Gap: 24 years
11 of 15
Al Pacino & Lucila Sola
Legendary actor Al Pacino, 77, has been dating Argentinean actress Lucila Sola, 38, since 2010. Pacino, who has never been married, has three children from previous relationships: Julie Marie, 27, Anton James, 16, and Olivia Rose, 16.
Age Gap: 39 years
12 of 15
Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Statham and Huntington-Whiteley welcomed their first child together, son Jack Oscar Statham, on June 24. The English actor, 50, and model-actress, 30, started dating in 2010 and made their engagement announcement at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
Age Gap: 20 years
13 of 15
Bruce Willis & Emma Heming
It was love at first sight for Willis, 62, and Heming, 39 — despite their 23-year age difference. The couple, who wed in 2009, are parents to two daughters, Mabel Ray, 5, and Evelyn Penn, 3. Willis also has three daughters from his previous marriage with Demi Moore: Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23.
Age Gap: 23 years
14 of 15
Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva
Gere, 68, and his Spanish socialite girlfriend, 34, made their public debut on the red carpet at the 61st Annual Taormina Film Festival in Sicily in 2015. The actor was previously married to model Cindy Crawford and actress Carey Lowell, with whom he shares a son, Homer, 17.
Age Gap: 34 years
15 of 15
Jimmy Page & Scarlett Sabet
After the Led Zeppelin rocker's, 74, previous marriages to Jimena Gómez-Paratcha and Patricia Ecker failed, he was linked to the British actress, 27, in 2015.
Age Gap: 46 years
See Also
More
More
Andy Cohen Yawned in Charlize Theron's Face & More Awkward Celebrity Encounters
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Carry Their Grown Kids, Plus More Celebs Who Flawlessly Recreated Their Throwback Pics
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid & More