15 Celebs Who Have Gotten Embarrassingly Starstruck by Meeting Their Favorite Celebs
Not even Hollywood’s biggest stars can play it cool when they come face to face with their favorite celebrities
1 of 15
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, opened up about the first time he met his superhero colleague, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, in the September issue of ELLE. “The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the Guardians — I was weirdly shaken,” he recounted. “I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”
2 of 15
PARIS JACKSON
You'd think having The King of Pop as her father would lead to countless moments of feeling starstruck, but it wasn't until recently that the budding model couldn't contain her excitement when meeting her idol, rocker Alice Cooper. "I was like, 'I love you so much. I've always listened to you. I grew up loving you.' I was close to tears. I started watering up, like, 'Oh, my gosh!' " she recalled on The Tonight Show. "I'm crying thinking about it. He's amazing."
3 of 15
EMMA WATSON
It's hard to imagine Hermione Granger getting starstruck over anyone, but when Watson met Céline Dion at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, she completely lost her cool. "Céline Dion arrives and I’m like, holding my publicist like, ‘This is almost too much for me!’" she recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "You have to understand, my parents do not really understand, like, celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Céline Dion in the car, like, nonstop. Being able to tell her [my mother] that I met her I was like, 'She’s gonna lose it. She’s gonna know who Céline Dion is.'" (Well, now she knows how Harry Potter fans feel when they meet her!)
4 of 15
CHANNING TATUM
You have more in common with the Magic Mike XXL star than you think! During an appearance on Ellen, Tatum was treated to the meet-cute of a lifetime when he got to hug Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. "I'm gonna freak out," he gushed to DeGeneres, promising, "I'm gonna freak out more [than her], I bet."
5 of 15
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
There are many things we love about J.Law, but probably our favorite quality of hers is her complete and total inability to stay cool when she finds herself face-to-face with anyone who appears in any of her favorite TV shows. Case in point: when she met Homeland's Damian Lewis at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and had a complete and total meltdown.
6 of 15
EMMA STONE
Guys, Stone is the biggest Spice Girls fan in the world, period, end of story. It's not even a contest. Just look at her reaction to Mel B recording her a video message – nobody has ever been so happy to see their favorite pop star, like, ever.
7 of 15
EDDIE REDMAYNE
As fellow Friends fanatics, we can't say we blame Redmayne for freaking out when he met Rachel Green a.k.a. Jennifer Aniston at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, nor can we knock his strategy of following "about four meters behind her for the entire evening" until he could snag a photo with her.
8 of 15
ADELE
Also a huge fan of Aniston: Adele, who was so overwhelmed about meeting the actress in a bathroom that she accidentally called her "Rachel" when Aniston asked how she was doing. Happens to the best of us, right?
9 of 15
ANNE HATHAWAY
Hathaway is a consummate professional … unless you happen to be trying to interview her when Mariah Carey is walking the red carpet at the premiere of her movie, in which case, she's going to have a breakdown over being an arm's length away from her favorite singer.
10 of 15
MEGHAN TRAINOR
In case you were wondering whether or not Trainor was a hardcore Lizzie McGuire fan growing up, the answer is yes. And if you were wondering if Trainor would then freak out when she met Hilary Duff and they sang "All About That Bass" together, the answer is yes, oh my god, yes, are you kidding?
11 of 15
TAYLOR SWIFT
Look, Swift is a huge fan of a lot of people, but she's usually able to appear calm, cool and collected. And then there was the time she met Chance the Rapper when he performed at the Chicago stop on her 1989 world tour, and she was so thrilled to meet him that she just couldn't keep it in.
12 of 15
SIR PATRICK STEWART & IAN MCKELLEN
They're the most famous besties in the biz, but just like everyone else, they just want to be a part of Taylor Swift's squad. So, naturally, when she formally invited them to join, Stewart was really, really excited. "OMG I DIE!!! (no really, I might. I'm old.)" Stewart wrote in response to the singer's tweet: "Thanks for reciting my lyrics … You've made my day. You two are ULTIMATE Squad Goals."
13 of 15
ANNA KENDRICK
Do you love Beyoncé? Of course you do. But you don't love her as much as Kendrick, who was so determined to play it cool that she refused to look at the singer when she walked past her, and then totally missed Beyoncé calling her over. Luckily, when she finally worked up the courage to talk to her, Beyoncé was very complimentary.
14 of 15
MILEY CYRUS
Cyrus was pretty excited to see the opening night of Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas – so excited that she spent the whole night jumping up and down, singing at the top of her lungs and breaking out full choreography to go with every song. Oh, and did we mention she was sitting front and center, too?
15 of 15
ARIANA GRANDE
Meeting your favorite singer is a very emotional experience. Meeting your favorite singer when they happen to be singing along to your song? That's pretty much the recipe for a breakdown, so we can't really blame Grande for – in her words – making a fool out of herself in front of Bruno Mars that one time.
