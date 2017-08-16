15 Celebs Who Have Gotten Embarrassingly Starstruck by Meeting Their Favorite Celebs

EMMA WATSON

It's hard to imagine Hermione Granger getting starstruck over anyone, but when Watson met Céline Dion at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, she completely lost her cool. "Céline Dion arrives and I’m like, holding my publicist like, ‘This is almost too much for me!’" she recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "You have to understand, my parents do not really understand, like, celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Céline Dion in the car, like, nonstop. Being able to tell her [my mother] that I met her I was like, 'She’s gonna lose it. She’s gonna know who Céline Dion is.'" (Well, now she knows how Harry Potter fans feel when they meet her!)