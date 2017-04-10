14 Adorable Things Chris Pratt Has Said About Marriage and Fatherhood
ON HAVING HIS FAMILY WITH HIM FOR THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 TOKYO PREMIERE
"My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."
ON HIS STEAMY CAMEO ON HIS WIFE'S SHOW MOM
"We have a sex scene, like a sexy scene. We’ve been rehearsing that for 10 years.”
ON HIS MUCH-NEEDED FAMILY VACATION IN SAN JUAN ISLANDS, WASHINGTON
"We're having just the best time. We're fishing, crabbing, having fires, sitting around having dinner together, it's just been great, the dream summer that we've all been waiting for."
ON HIS PLANS FOR 3-YEAR-OLD SON, JACK
"This kid will be my partner in the bass masters pro am when he's old enough. We'll take the bass fishing world by storm."
ON JACK BEING BORN NINE WEEKS PREMATURE IN 2012
"We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot. It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it. The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect."
ON HIS SON'S PERSONALITY
"He is such a fighter, he's amazing. He's so open and there's no fear in him no matter what. He is so charming that my plan is to just let him take care of us as soon as he's old enough."
ON JACK ALREADY 'OUTCLASSING' HIM
"It's really amazing. It's gone by so quickly. He's an extraordinarily intelligent [child]. The other day he told me, 'To obliterate is to have power.' He's already outclassing me."
ON DECIDING TO HAVE KIDS WITH WIFE ANNA FARIS
"It started [for us] around the same time, and I don't think one of us wanted it any more than the other. She would say, 'How do you feel about that?' and I would say, 'Damn, I've been kind of thinking about that too! I think that'd be cool. Let's make that happen.' "
ON FARIS BEING A GREAT MOM
"Our son was destined to be tough, but thanks to you he will be smart, too."
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH FARIS
"It's just as important, if not more important, to focus on your relationship with your partner because your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that's going to outlast your child's needs for you."
ON HAVING FARIS' SUPPORT
"I have the support of a strong partner who's been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with. And we have a family that we're starting that's the focus of my attention."
ON HIS WIFE'S LOVE FOR HIS FORMERLY PUDGY BODY
"I was like a great pet fat guy. I think Anna is hedging her bets that one day I'll be fat again, and she'll say, 'Remember, honey, I always told you I preferred you this way.'"
ON FARIS' IMPRESSIVE SKILLSET
"My wife is all things... Lover. Actor. Mother. Kite master."
ON FARIS AND JACK'S RESEMBLANCE
"They are both so beautiful. Sleeping in with the two of them is my greatest treasure."