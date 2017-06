JACK SCHLOSSBERG

JFK's grandson weighs in on his country. "I love that America represents a beacon of hope and opportunity in a world of uncertainty. I love that I am free to say that I don’t love the new trajectory of American leadership. I am horrified by our government’s proposed immigration ban, I’m embarrassed that the United States pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, and I’m frustrated that our government is attempting to take away health care for millions," he writes for PEOPLE. "I love how many Americans are speaking out against these developments that are antithetical to the values that have made America the greatest nation on earth."