12 Celebs Who Have Had Actual Ghost Encounters

LAURA LINNEY

Initially a skeptic, the actress became a believer after meeting one of the famed ghosts of Broadway's Belasco Theater. "It's absolutely haunted," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show of her former workplace. "I was not a believer. I had been told about the ghosts at the Belasco …There was a mysterious death of a chorus girl [at the theater]. Legend is that final dress rehearsals, that's when the ghosts come out. I had forgotten this, and I was doing a play with Jane Alexander, and I turned to Jane Alexander, and I looked up to the upper balcony — there are two balconies there — and the upper balcony you can only get in from the outside, and those doors were locked; and I looked up, and there was a woman standing in the front row looking over with a blue dress and blonde hair. I just thought, 'Well, hello!' I looked back at Jane, and I looked back up, and she was gone." Linney was further convinced that it had been a paranormal experience when she confronted the theater's house manager. "I went to the house manager and I said, 'Joe, I think I saw a ghost.' And he went, 'male or female?' I said, 'female.' And he went,'blue dress, blonde hair?' "