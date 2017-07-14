Celebrity
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Simone Biles claps back on Instagram. Plus, Kobe Bryant, Madonna and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise."
— Simone Biles, responding to an online critic who called her a bad role model for taking vacation, on Instagram
2 of 10
"My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy.' I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.' "
— Kobe Bryant, on being a father of three girls, to Extra
3 of 10
"It feels like you're going to die. It feels like you need to leave the stage."
— Amanda Seyfried, on experiencing panic attacks while performing in an off-Broadway show, on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast
4 of 10
"You have a child and you must — you must for their sake — you must say yes to life."
— Oscar Isaac, on overcoming his mother's death for son Eugene, to the New York Times
5 of 10
"We had to get to a point of, 'Okay, tear this down and let's start from the beginning' … It's the hardest thing I've ever done."
— JAY-Z, on rebuilding his marriage with wife Beyoncé, in "Footnotes for '4:44' "
6 of 10
"I'm here to say: never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in."
— Madonna, on building Malawi's first-ever pediatric surgery center, in a speech at the grand opening
7 of 10
"You think you're a selfless person, and then you realize you're not."
— Jessica Biel, on how motherhood has changed her, to Marie Claire
8 of 10
"I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying!' And he's like, 'No, you're 41. Calm down.' "
— Charlize Theron, on trying to lose the weight she gained for her Atomic Blonde role, to Vanity Fair
9 of 10
"When people ask, 'Does your husband help?' … Why do people assume the baby is Mom's job?"
— Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, on sharing parenting responsibilities with husband Kevin, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby
10 of 10
"I couldn't stop crying all weekend and most people [thought] I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!"
— Julianne Hough, on her wedding to Brooks Laich, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
See Also
More
More
Katie Holmes Hits the Set, Plus Prince Harry and Harry Styles & More
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Springs to Aid of Woman Hit By Golf Ball at Charity Game
Heroes Alum Thomas Dekker Reveals He's Gay After He Says a 'Prominent Gay Man' Tried to Out Him