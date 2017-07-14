Celebrity

10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Simone Biles claps back on Instagram. Plus, Kobe Bryant, Madonna and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV

"Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise."

— Simone Biles, responding to an online critic who called her a bad role model for taking vacation, on Instagram

2 of 10

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

"My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy.' I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.' "

— Kobe Bryant, on being a father of three girls, to Extra

3 of 10

JB Lacroix/WireImage

"It feels like you're going to die. It feels like you need to leave the stage."

— Amanda Seyfried, on experiencing panic attacks while performing in an off-Broadway show, on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast

4 of 10

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"You have a child and you must —  you must for their sake — you must say yes to life."

— Oscar Isaac, on overcoming his mother's death for son Eugene, to the New York Times

5 of 10

Beyonce and Jay-Z at Grammys
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

"We had to get to a point of, 'Okay, tear this down and let's start from the beginning' … It's the hardest thing I've ever done."

— JAY-Z, on rebuilding his marriage with wife Beyoncé, in "Footnotes for '4:44' "

6 of 10

Monica Schipper/WireImage

"I'm here to say: never, ever give up on your dreams. Never stop fighting for what you believe in."

— Madonna, on building Malawi's first-ever pediatric surgery center, in a speech at the grand opening

7 of 10

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"You think you're a selfless person, and then you realize you're not."

— Jessica Biel, on how motherhood has changed her, to Marie Claire

8 of 10

George Pimentel/WireImage

"I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying!' And he's like, 'No, you're 41. Calm down.' "

— Charlize Theron, on trying to lose the weight she gained for her Atomic Blonde role, to Vanity Fair

9 of 10

Courtesy Ali Fedotowsky

"When people ask, 'Does your husband help?' … Why do people assume the baby is Mom's job?"

— Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, on sharing parenting responsibilities with husband Kevin, to Fit Pregnancy and Baby

10 of 10

Sarah Falugo

"I couldn't stop crying all weekend and most people [thought] I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!"

— Julianne Hough, on her wedding to Brooks Laich, in this week's issue of PEOPLE

See Also

More

More