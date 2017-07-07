Celebrity

10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Emily Ratajkowski gets real about the difficulty of scoring acting roles. Plus, Idris Elba, John Legend and more

By @gracegavilanes

"It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big."

— Emily Ratajkowski, on how her breasts are holding her back from getting acting jobs, to Harper's Bazaar Australia 

"Part of my responsibility as someone successful is to make sure I extended my hand out to young people who were trying to succeed themselves."

— John Legend, on how he gives back to his community, at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival

"I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that's all."

— Andrew Garfield, on preparing for his role in Angels in America, during an NT Platform discussion

"I'm not going anywhere, but I will continue to grow."

— Shania Twain, on her legacy, to PEOPLE

"I got to a place where I wasn't even living anymore. I was becoming a robot with my work."

— Idris Elba, on experiencing a midlife crisis following his dad's death in 2013, to Esquire

"The head f--- for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

— Ed Sheeran, on taking a break from Twitter due to users' negative comments, to The Sun

"It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength."

— Kesha, on the inspiration behind her new song, "Praying," on Lenny Letter

"The path to equality is rarely easy."

— Daniel Dae Kim, on his decision to exit Hawaii Five-0 due to failed contract negotiations, on Facebook

"I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones."

— Sophie Turner, on learning about oral sex while reading the show's script, to the U.K.'s Sunday Times

"We're caretakers as women and we put ourselves last. I tell people all the time if your car is making a weird noise, you take it to the mechanic. How come when our body is making weird noises, we ignore it? I'm so lucky that I went to the doctor and raised the alarm."

— Maria Menounos, revealing she was diagnosed with a brain tumor as her mother is fighting brain cancer, in this week's issue of PEOPLE

