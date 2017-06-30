Celebrity

10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Emilia Clarke gets real about sexism in Hollywood. Plus, Britney Spears, Cara Delevingne and more

By @gracegavilanes

"You suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a f---ing second, are you …  are you treating me different because I've got a pair of tits?' "

— Emilia Clarke, on sexism in Hollywood, to Rolling Stone

"When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house."

— Pharrell Williams, on parenting triplets, on The Tonight Show

"I'm busting my a-- out there. Nobody ever gives me credit for it."

—Britney Spears, slamming decades of lip-sync accusations, in an Israeli TV interview

"That is the literal definition of fake news."

—Seth Meyers, skewering Donald Trump's fake TIME magazine cover, on Late Night

"It does feel like people read my mind more. I feel like people see my thoughts."

— Cara Delevingne, on her buzzed do, to Glamour

"I thought it meant something but I think it meant nothing."

— Halle Berry, reflecting on how her Oscar win hasn't led to more diversity in Hollywood, to Teen Vogue

"That was the impetus behind walking. That's sort of the impetus behind everything I do: It just makes me laugh."

— T.J. Miller, on why he left Silicon Valley, to The Hollywood Reporter

"That's like one of my biggest life regrets, ever."

— Jacob Tremblay, on being too "starstruck" to meet Harrison Ford, to PEOPLE Now

"Being thinner doesn't make you a different person. It just makes you thinner."

— Shonda Rhimes, on how she was treated differently after losing 150 lbs., in her newsletter

"I've had lots of therapy about that."

— Katy Perry, joking about ex Orlando Bloom's naked paddleboarding pics, on The Kyle and Jackie O Show

