10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on."
— Miley Cyrus, joking about sister Noah's previous perception of her, on iHeartRadio's Label Defiers
"Suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people."
— Halle Berry, on romance rumors fueled by social media, at the Cannes Lions festival
"Every single time I was in any room with loads of people, which is quite often, I was just pouring with sweat, heart beating … just like a washing machine."
— Prince Harry, on having panic attacks after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, on Forces TV
"Oh my God, towards the end of the Spice Girls … I was looking like a drag queen. I looked like a man in drag."
— Geri Halliwell, on her Spice Girls style, to Billboard
"I feel like I've lived a lot longer than I actually have."
— Demi Lovato, on working at a young age, at the Cannes Lions festival
"It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' She was 14! She was like my little sister."
— Ashton Kutcher, on his first kiss with Mila Kunis on That '70s Show when he was 19, on The Howard Stern Show
"I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70."
— Kate Winslet, on the possibility of working with Leonardo DiCaprio again, to E! News
"I feel like I'm 34, so the thought that I'm not just doesn't seem natural."
— Courteney Cox, on aging in the spotlight, to New Beauty
"That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me."
— Zayn Malik, on not wanting him and girlfriend Gigi Hadid to be seen as a power couple, to the Evening Standard
"Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable. If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids."
— Chip Gaines, on making his and wife Joanna's marriage and family priorities, in this week's issue of PEOPLE