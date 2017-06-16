Celebrity

10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Selena Gomez on why she’s been open about her relationship. Plus, Colton Haynes, Cameron Diaz and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

"I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

— Selena Gomez, on being open about her relationship with boyfriend The Weeknd, on On Air with Ryan Seacrest

"You know you're okay in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?' [but] 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you're going to regret it forever.' "

— Zendaya, on splitting from her "first love," to Vogue

"We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo."

— Cameron Diaz, on what makes her and husband Benji Madden's marriage work, at the In Goop Health wellness summit

"I felt like I lost 150 lbs. after. I was so tired of not being myself."

— Colton Haynes, on coming out, on Radio Andy

"I think being a 13-year-old girl sucks no matter what century — no matter what time frame."

— Gwyneth Paltrow, reflecting on her teenage years, on Today

"I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. I just thought, 'Oh my God, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair.' "

— Dascha Polanco, on the hardships of being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood, to Vivala

"Who am I if not the American Idol guy?"

— Ryan Seacrest, on his love for the singing competition, to The Hollywood Reporter

"I can't dance. I don't take choreography very well. [But] I will twerk!"

— Chrissy Teigen, on her dancing ability, to Marie Claire

"We can't do it by ourselves. We need dudes. We need the guys … It's our responsibility to bring the men along."

— Elizabeth Banks, on promoting feminism, at Women in Film Los Angeles' Crystal + Lucy Awards

"Just because I'm an artist doesn't mean I should have less of a voice."

— Kerry Washington, on being politically active, on The View

