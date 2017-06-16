Celebrity
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Selena Gomez on why she’s been open about her relationship. Plus, Colton Haynes, Cameron Diaz and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea and Used Drugs, Report Reveals — as Daughter Billie Releases Emotional Statement
'Purple Hair Don't Care': Tori Spelling Debuts New Summer Color While Out with Her Kids
1 of 10
"I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
— Selena Gomez, on being open about her relationship with boyfriend The Weeknd, on On Air with Ryan Seacrest
2 of 10
"You know you're okay in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?' [but] 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you're going to regret it forever.' "
— Zendaya, on splitting from her "first love," to Vogue
3 of 10
"We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo."
— Cameron Diaz, on what makes her and husband Benji Madden's marriage work, at the In Goop Health wellness summit
4 of 10
"I felt like I lost 150 lbs. after. I was so tired of not being myself."
— Colton Haynes, on coming out, on Radio Andy
5 of 10
"I think being a 13-year-old girl sucks no matter what century — no matter what time frame."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, reflecting on her teenage years, on Today
6 of 10
"I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. I just thought, 'Oh my God, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair.' "
— Dascha Polanco, on the hardships of being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood, to Vivala
7 of 10
"Who am I if not the American Idol guy?"
— Ryan Seacrest, on his love for the singing competition, to The Hollywood Reporter
8 of 10
"I can't dance. I don't take choreography very well. [But] I will twerk!"
— Chrissy Teigen, on her dancing ability, to Marie Claire
9 of 10
"We can't do it by ourselves. We need dudes. We need the guys … It's our responsibility to bring the men along."
— Elizabeth Banks, on promoting feminism, at Women in Film Los Angeles' Crystal + Lucy Awards
10 of 10
"Just because I'm an artist doesn't mean I should have less of a voice."
— Kerry Washington, on being politically active, on The View
See Also
More
Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea and Used Drugs, Report Reveals — as Daughter Billie Releases Emotional Statement
'Purple Hair Don't Care': Tori Spelling Debuts New Summer Color While Out with Her Kids
More
Olivia Munn Is a Blue Belle, Plus Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson & More
‘Daddy’s Girl’ Leeza Gibbons Opens Up About Her Father’s Heart Attack — and the Technology That Saved His Life
Celebrity Scoop: Bachelor in Paradise Drama, Katy Perry's Crazy Livestream Plus More of the Biggest News from Hollywood