10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Kelly Rowland gets real about breastfeeding. Plus, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans and more
1 of 10
"It was like some of the air had been sucked out and they just sort of hung there like flapjacks."
— Kelly Rowland, on the physical effects of her breastfeeding experience, in her parenting guide, Whoa, Baby!
2 of 10
"In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?"
— Emily Ratajkowski, on embracing her sexuality and political savvy, to Marie Claire
3 of 10
"I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don't know, introducing you. I'm so old school."
— Charlize Theron, explaining online dating apps, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
4 of 10
"Just know that there's light on the other side."
— Chrissy Teigen, on her advice to moms battling postpartum depression, to Refinery29
5 of 10
"I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time."
— Caitlyn Jenner, revealing she's had gender reassignment surgery, in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life
6 of 10
"If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that."
— Chris Evans, revealing he stays on good terms with his exes, to Elle
7 of 10
"I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s."
— Katy Perry, on being happy at 32, to Vogue
8 of 10
"Hiking makes us thirsty."
— Pink, sharing a breastfeeding selfie with son Jameson, on Instagram
9 of 10
"I'm not going to lie and say I was completely happy with my body before."
— Rita Ora, reflecting on past body image issues, to SHAPE
10 of 10
"Rebuilding our marriage took time. And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It's like a new baby in a new relationship."
— Tori Spelling, on welcoming baby No. 5 with husband Dean McDermott, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
