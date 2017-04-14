Celebrity

10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kelly Rowland gets real about breastfeeding. Plus, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans and more

By @gracegavilanes

"It was like some of the air had been sucked out and they just sort of hung there like flapjacks."

— Kelly Rowland, on the physical effects of her breastfeeding experience, in her parenting guide, Whoa, Baby!

"In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?"

— Emily Ratajkowski, on embracing her sexuality and political savvy, to Marie Claire

"I just like a good old friend hooking you up, or, I don't know, introducing you. I'm so old school."

— Charlize Theron, explaining online dating apps, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Just know that there's light on the other side."

— Chrissy Teigen, on her advice to moms battling postpartum depression, to Refinery29

"I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time."

— Caitlyn Jenner, revealing she's had gender reassignment surgery, in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life

"If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that."

— Chris Evans, revealing he stays on good terms with his exes, to Elle

"I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s."

— Katy Perry, on being happy at 32, to Vogue

"Hiking makes us thirsty."

— Pink, sharing a breastfeeding selfie with son Jameson, on Instagram

"I'm not going to lie and say I was completely happy with my body before."

— Rita Ora, reflecting on past body image issues, to SHAPE

"Rebuilding our marriage took time. And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It's like a new baby in a new relationship."

— Tori Spelling, on welcoming baby No. 5 with husband Dean McDermott, in this week's issue of PEOPLE

