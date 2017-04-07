Celebrity
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Meghan Trainor reveals when she feels her sexiest. Plus, Shay Mitchell, Kerry Washington and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 10
"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch."
— Meghan Trainor, on how boyfriend Daryl Sabara makes her feel sexy, to Cosmopolitan
2 of 10
"The end of the day, if you get a nip slip, you get a nip slip."
— Shay Mitchell, on her red carpet M.O., to Modeliste Magazine
3 of 10
"Olivia Pope took my anonymity away."
— Kerry Washington, on how her career-making role in Scandal thrust her into the spotlight, to Glamour
4 of 10
"I think it was decided that I looked quite innocent … I didn't look as, well, creepy as I do now."
— Andrew Lincoln, on how he landed his role in Love Actually, to EW
5 of 10
"Sometimes, when I see the posters of the actor who gloriously plays Dumbledore, I think sometimes it is me."
— Ian McKellen, on turning down the Harry Potter role, on HARDtalk
6 of 10
"Everybody wants to walk in your shoes until you put them in your shoes."
— Nicki Minaj, on fame, at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
7 of 10
"I'll go on record saying I have a better penis."
— Jason Sudeikis, joking about what makes him better than fiancée Olivia Wilde, on The Late Show
8 of 10
"We're friends who have an appreciation for each other but don't ever hang out — and we don't even pretend to make plans anymore."
— Amy Schumer, on her relationship with fashion, to InStyle
9 of 10
"How the world feels about me has nothing to do with me."
— Anne Hathaway, addressing negative stories about her, to Jezebel
10 of 10
"I didn't think it was going to be that emotional. It was deeper than we thought it was going to be, looking at each other, saying, 'I love you' in front of people."
— Barry Manilow, on marrying longtime love Garry Kief, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
