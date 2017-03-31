Celebrity
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Chris Pratt reveals his favorite fitness-related hobby. Plus, Adele, Justin Theroux and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
Charlie Hunnam on Trying to Bond with Robert Pattinson Onset: 'There Was a Real Distance Between Us'
1 of 10
"Eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is."
— Chris Pratt, on his favorite part of being fit, on Instagram
2 of 10
"Her mom thinks we look alike. I don't see it. Starting to wonder if she's even my child. Have I been duped??!!"
— Cash Warren, poking fun at his and daughter Honor's resemblance, on Instagram
3 of 10
"When I first met Tina Fey … I fell in love."
— Alec Baldwin, on his initial meeting with his future 30 Rock costar, in his memoir Nevertheless
4 of 10
"Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."
— Adele, telling fans she may not tour again, at her New Zealand concert
5 of 10
"I think something that was a huge limitation for me was gender. I thought that I had to dress a certain way in order to appear female, in order to subscribe to certain beauty standards, in order to look pretty."
— Amandla Stenberg, on learning to feel comfortable with herself, to InStyle
6 of 10
"I was totally fanboying."
— Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on meeting late actor Robin Williams, at CinemaCon
7 of 10
"What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn't eat candy!"
— Justin Theroux, joking about gifting wife Jennifer Aniston an empty piñata, to E!
8 of 10
"I think going on that journey … kind of helped me with my own demons."
— Evan Rachel Wood, on her Westworld character, to PEOPLE
9 of 10
"I'd rather feel that I'm a part of the group that's trying to make the difference … trying to remain half full versus half empty."
— Zoe Saldana, on standing up to cyberbullying, to InStyle
10 of 10
"I've always been focused on work, so to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we're going to get married, it's amazing."
— Drew Scott, on being engaged, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
