At Least 2 Dead Including Officer After Car Plows Into Pedestrians in ‘Terrorist Incident’ Outside U.K. Parliament: Reports

At least two people are dead, including a police officer, in what’s been declared a “terrorist incident” outside of the U.K. Parliament on Wednesday, according to the BBC and Sky News.

According to multiple news reports, a man was shot by police after attempting to gain entry to Parliament and attacking police officers with a knife.

Witnesses told the U.K.’s The Telegraph that a car crashed into a fence on Westminster Bridge, hitting several pedestrians, and photographs show several bloodied people on the ground. Metropolitan Police’s Commander BJ Harrington said that there are a “number of casualties, including police officers” but would not confirm exact numbers.

The U.K. Press Association reported that at least one woman is dead, and the London Ambulance Service confirmed that at least 10 patients were treated on the bridge.

Parliament House Commons Leader David Lidington said that a “police officer has been stabbed” and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police,” according to the BBC.



U.K. authorities are on the scene outside of Parliament in response to what they first called a “firearms incident,” the Metropolitan police said in a statement posted to Twitter. The Metropolitan police added in another statement, “Officers – including firearms officers – are on scene and dealing with the incident in # Westminster.”

“Avoid Parliament Sq, Whitehall, Westminster & Lambeth Bridge, Victoria St up to junction with Broadway & Victoria Embankment/tube #London,” police said.

Harrington added that police “response will be ongoing for some time as it’s important that we gather all evidence.”

London Ambulance Service said in a statement that the first response crew arrived within six minutes of being called, and declared the situation a “major incident.”

Eyewitness Kevin Schofield told the BBC that he was first alerted to the incident when he “heard a long bang outside – like a car crash.”

“I looked out of the window and it was pretty chaotic. There were people running around, there was shouting,” said Schofield. “I looked down to my left at Old Palace Yard, which is normally blocked of by armed police, and I saw a man sort of forcing his way through. One police officer went down under his attack and another police officer came to his aid. That’s when the assailant got up with his arm outstretched.”

He continued, “He had something in his hand… He then walked towards the policeman. I couldn’t quite see what happened. The next thing I heard – within 10 seconds – was the sound of gunfire and that was obviously when we realized that something very, very serious had happened.”

Parliament is reportedly on lockdown, and the Westminster underground station has been temporarily shut down, according to transit authorities.

Prime Minister Theresa May was reportedly ushered into a silver Jaguar car amid the commotion, reported ITV. A spokesperson for May told The Telegraph in a statement, “The Prime Minister was brought back to Number 10 from Parliament. She is currently monitoring the situation.”

In a statement, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter, “I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident.

Wednesday is also the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Brussels, in which 32 innocent people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.