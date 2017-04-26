Whitney Cummings Jokes She ‘Almost Drowned’ Shooting Her Book Cover — Check It Out!

Whitney Cummings — co-creator of 2 Broke Girls — proved her dedication to comedy when she submerged herself up to her neck in water for the cover of her new book, which she revealed today.

“Oh dear. Today is the day I get to reveal the cover of this book,” wrote Cummings on her Instagram on Tuesday. “And yes I almost drowned shooting this.”

The book is titled I’m Fine… And Other Lies, and showcases the arc of her life that eventually brought her to the riches at the end of the fame rainbow. She now holds the titles of comedian, producer, director, actress, and writer. But her life wasn’t always a Hollywood fairytale.

“I talk about everything from my struggle with codependence to eating disorders to basically everything I should keep to myself,” she promises on her Facebook page.

The theme of her book mimics her comedic style — there will be (too much) honesty and humor enough for any 2 Broke Girls fan. The book will touch on her struggles with “codependence, love addiction, workaholism, eating disorders and vagina steaming.” (For those who don’t know: Gwyneth Paltrow once described vagina steaming as when “You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al.”)

Available in bookstores and online on Oct. 3, I’m Fine… And Other Lies will reflect on Cummings’ past mistakes and the lessons gleaned from them. Like all other good comedic writers, she knows the perfect mix of truth and provocative wit to make a hilarious read.