What Brandon Jenner Said to Caitlyn That Made Her Cry

First thing’s first.

Before Caitlyn Jenner transitioned and made her public debut on the cover of Vanity Fair in June, 2015, she knew she needed to have an important conversation. Ten of them, actually.

“The first thing I said (when) I was thinking maybe I should transition was, ‘I have to talk to all my kids,’ ” Jenner tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in this week’s issue.

“And so I went through all 10 of them, one at a time, because I didn’t want them ganging up on me!”

While Jenner had already shared some of her gender dysphoria issues with stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, she wanted to make sure all of her children and step-children were fully in the loop.

First up was Brandon Jenner, her oldest son with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

“I started with my son Brandon, because he’s like our little family Gandhi,” she says. “He just has this great outlook on life and a very open mind. I figured he would be the easiest, so I sat down with him and his wife Leah and told them my whole story.”

Brandon’s response brought Jenner to tears.

“At the end, good old Brandon goes, ‘You know, Dad, I’ve always been really proud to be your son … and proud of everything you’ve done in your life. But I’ve never been more proud of you than I am right now,’ ” Caitlyn says.

“I cried. It was a really nice thing to say, and that really set the tone for (telling the rest of the family) and I started moving forward.”

For more of PEOPLE’s interview with Caitlyn Jenner and for an exclusive excerpt from her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.