Photographer Recalls Shooting Woody Allen, Michael Jackson at Studio 54 in New Book Street

The streets of New York City are a constantly changing, adventurous and sometimes dangerous environment. But that doesn’t bug photographer Carrie Boretz, who has been snapping the scenes and characters of the Big Apple for more 40 years.

In her new book, Street, she highlights some of her favorite images from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. From the parties with Andy Warhol at Studio 54 to covering the reactions of John Lennon’s murder, Boretz has always been immersed in the intensity of New York City. Here, she talks about her storied career.

How did you get your start in photography?

A week after I graduated from Washington University in 1975, I began a photo internship with the Village Voice and began shooting on the streets of N.Y.C.; I haven’t stopped 42 years later. I knew early on, having a camera in my hands was the way I was going to see the world. The city was a place I had only seen bits and pieces of growing up on Long Island.

The assignments from the Voice threw me headlong into situations, possibilities that I had never experienced and I relished in it. The second day of my internship I was photographing Smokey Robinson alongside Fred W. McDarrah, the Village Voice‘s photo editor, and learning how to cajole, shoot and get a portrait in five minutes. The next day, Abe Beame the mayor, and the next day, Carolee Schneemann, an artist who performed nude. It was a summer to remember.

I was young and bold and fearless and naive but the camera was my shield as I explored and navigated the streets of the city. N.Y.C. was gritty and raw and often wild, yet I never felt more comfortable. I went on to shoot for many magazines over the years but always photographed on the streets, subways, buses — anywhere I could be that fly on the wall and capture moments that made me stop dead in my tracks.

Over the course of the decades covered in Street, what are some highlights — or lowlights — of your experience in New York City?

Lowlights would be covering events or situations that were just tremendously sad, such as the day John Lennon was killed, where almost everyone gathering in front of the Dakota was crying. There was nothing but misery and shock on everyone’s faces.

I did family court in the ’90s, covering the waiting rooms, all eight floors, sitting with broken people all around me, kids in the arms of their mothers who were fighting to get support from the fathers, witnessing women screaming in the bathrooms after hearing they had lost their parental rights, rooms of just sheer heartbreak.

The days I will remember as a highlights were those in the 1990s in which I could be the mom dropping and picking up her kids from school and in between, shooting for the New York Times any location I chose to capture a slice of the city. It was almost as if I was a hunter, knowing where I was sure to capture an image that was telling of the day, either covering an event, a picture that depicted harsh weather elements or just a moment that was moving enough to be published as a floater. The deadlines were fast and furious and after years of shooting on the streets my sensibilities were seasoned and sharp.

How would you describe the contrast between the street scenes over the years; any fashion trends or celebrity moments that stand out?

I am not the most fashion-conscious person, so people’s styles were afterthoughts while shooting on the streets; rarely the impetus. Looking through my collection of photographs, I now am highly aware of the fashion trends and appreciate it more now than then.

I did cover the fashion shows for Women’s Wear Daily in the early ’80s, such as Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, but was more interested in the behind-the-scenes than studying the clothes that were being presented. They were chaotic, full of tension and naked bodies walking all around. The access was way less strict back then, I remember being able to roam wherever I wanted with a basic show pass. I was more drawn to these models and the pressure they were under than what actually happened out on the runways..

I spent a lot of time with male models in the mid-’80s for a photo essay I pitched to Fortune magazine, trying to get beneath the surface of the glitz and glamour. It was the closest I got to every really understanding that world and the dichotomy between the models as real people and what they presented to the world.

Tell us one crazy story from photographing in the famous Studio 54.

I went to Studio 54 for a time in the late ’70s for the Village Voice. It was the place to go to catch your favorite celebrity just chilling and partying. I had grown up with a father who wrote for television and so this world of actors and artists were a group I wasn’t intimated by. I was, though, in awe of Woody Allen, and he would go there and I would photograph him a lot. One night he came up to me and said with a smile on his face, “Are you following me? “I was “caught,” although if a celebrity came there it was fair game to be photographed. I knew he was more than fine about it, but I thought I had been so discreet and obviously wasn’t. I never wanted to be thought of a paparazzi-type shooter, so that ended my time at Studio 54.

Your image of Andy Warhol (pg. 54) is very captivating and almost haunting. Is there a story behind this frame?

This is an image I have no memory of shooting, which happens less for me than not. I discovered it as I began scanning my negatives for the book. I do remember him sitting a lot with this one group that was always together, Michael Jackson, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Margaux Hemingway and Bianca Jagger. It was a rare sighting to see any of them alone, so I was pleasantly surprised to see this negative. The many photographers there were always circling them, hovering around shooting the same picture as the photographer next to them. I never wanted to be part of a pack and would try and blend in on the dance floor, in the midst of a crowd that was filled with hot, sweaty bodies parading around with dresses that looked like costumes and dancing to the disco beat that that played so loudly the floors shook. I can still hear Donna Summers belting from the loudspeakers.

Going to the bathroom was more about snorting cocaine then for anything else. It was an all-out crazy party scene. I would walk out of Studio 54 late at night-early morning with tons of exposed film and unknowingly a record of what turned out to be a nightclub that became infamous.

Are there any images in Street that you could call a favorite?

There are several images in Street that I still react to the same way as when I shot them, one being the image of the old woman tracing her fingers versus the young child’s, through the bus window (above). Strangers who connected for a split second and I was able to catch it. I was watching the child look out the window and following her gaze and as she caught the woman’s back at her, my camera went right up to my eye. My instincts are always ready to go into full gear, and why I find it challenging to relax fully in a crowded place. Too many people can come together for that one moment that makes you see and feel something so unique. It’s magical.

Another photograph that I feel strongly about from the book is one of a teenage girl named Ella, then 14 years of age, with her baby daughter placed on a counter as she went to play a game of Pac-Man, a popular video arcade machine game. I had met her during a story I had shot for Ms. Magazine on a high school on the Upper West Side that had a nursery. I didn’t want this connection to end with her when the story did, so I followed her around for months, documenting her life and how she coped as a young mother. This was a moment that summed up the two parts of her life in one frame.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted visual storytelling, especially with street and nightlife photography?

The ease of sharing, the urge to shoot just to send it to the world is always there now, and often the reason people take pictures. It’s not why I became a photographer, which was well before the Internet was ever available. While shooting on the street, it’s about feeling connected to who and what you see. It takes that split second to capture what you want to shoot but it should take more time to feel the residue of emotion.

Shooting film is rare now, too, for a street photographer; it’s too costly, it’s too laborious, but putting a roll of film in your camera, not being able to see immediately what you have photographed, keeping the focus more on the subject and less on you and what you have caught is now a thing of the past. It seems less about art than ease.

What’s next for you?

Formulating my next book, which will be from my images shot while traveling on assignments around the world. I have a few themes in mind, to show these pictures in the best possible format, but it’s a work still in progress. Can’t wait to tackle it and publish more images that have never seen the light of day.