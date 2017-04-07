New Hollywood Wives eBook Is ‘A Deliciously Decadent Jackie Collins Experience,’ Says Her Daughter

Long before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to town, there was the original gold standard of glitz, glamour and scandal: Jackie Collins’ Hollywood Wives, her best-selling novel that was turned into a magical 1985 TV series and Aaron Spelling-helmed ratings hit.

Collins’ ninth and most successful novel (with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide), Hollywood Wives chronicled the deliciously fraught lives of the misbehaving rich and famous – and now, for the first time, will be available for digital download. In advance of Simon & Schuster’s April 18 eBook release date, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover.

Showing a leopard head charm and necklace on a blue backdrop adorned with black leopard spots, the eBook jacket fits in with covers from Collins’ other titles, which have sold more than 500 million copies in more than 40 countries. The success of Hollywood Wives led to several similarly-themed books, including Hollywood Husbands (1986) and Hollywood Divorces (2003).

“We’re excited that more of our mother’s novels will be available on e-readers, ready to be discovered by a whole new generation of readers who can be inducted into the deliciously decadent Jackie Collins experience,” says Rory Green, Collins’ daughter tells PEOPLE.

It’s an exciting time for Collins fans. On May 16 and 17th, Bonhams international auction house will hold an estate sale in Los Angeles – called Jackie Collins: A Life in Chapters – of an estimated $3 million worth of her cherished possessions, including jewelry, art and the late author’s 2002 Jaguar XKR sports car. (A portion of the proceeds will go to support the empowerment of young women in the arts and education.)

Collins died on Sept. 19, 2015, after a private struggle with breast cancer.