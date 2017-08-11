Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vacation Reading List Includes A Wrinkle in Time, David Sedaris

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is coming back from vacation, and he’s shared his wildly diverse reading list on Twitter. He tackled some classics (War and Peace, One Hundred Years of Solitude — in Spanish), brushed up on A Wrinkle in Time to prepare for Ava DuVernay’s forthcoming adaptation, and even threw in some TV history (Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night) and humor (John Hodgman’s Vacationland).

But before you start combing through this list for clues to Miranda’s next project (after all, he first picked up Ron Chernow’s Hamilton as a vacation read), the Mary Poppins Returns star posted the list with a crucial subtitle: “The Books I Enjoyed On Vacation (none of which I am adapting into a musical, good reads all).”

Check out his list below, and beneath that, links to order the books yourself.

I read so much on vacation. This is everything I liked. I MISSED YOU!

See you next week. pic.twitter.com/HjpLSmSSR9 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 11, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vacation Reading List

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Or, in Spanish like Miranda: Cien Años De Soledad)

Theft by Finding by David Sedaris

Creativity, Inc. by Ed Catmull with Amy Wallace

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

A Wind in the Door by Madeleine L’Engle

Consider the Lobster by David Foster Wallace

Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night by Jason Zinoman

Dave Malloy’s adapted chapters of War & Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Strokes of Genius by L. Jon Wertheim

The Collectors: A His Dark Materials Story by Philip Pullman

The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir

Sense of Occasion by Hal Prince (available for pre-order)

Fosse by Sam Wasson

Vacationland by John Hodgman (available for pre-order)

Career of Evil by Robert Galbraith

This article originally appeared on Ew.com