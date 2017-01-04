Leslie Jones Slams Publisher for Book Deal with Conservative Activist Who Subjected Her to Online Abuse

Leslie Jones is furious that publisher Simon & Schuster has given a book deal to a controversial conservative activist who pelted her with nasty abuse online.

The Saturday Night Live star spoke out against the publisher and its imprint, Threshold Editions, for the recently announced a $250,000 book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for alt-right website Breitbart who was banned from Twitter after allegedly inciting racist harassment against the 49-year-old actress the past summer.

Simon & Schuster released a statement defending the book deal, saying “we do not and have never condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form.” However, they said they “have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions” and the opinions of the authors do not reflect their company.

Jones shot back on Twitter by saying, “Yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people.”

Following a series of racist and offensive tweets allegedly provoked by Yiannopoulos, Jones tried defending herself before leaving the social media platform for several days.

Jones’s tweets led her fans to create the hashtag #LoveForLeslieJ, which they used to voice their support. The situation caught the attention of Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, who sent Jones a message asking her to get in touch with him.

In response to the hate, Twitter permanently suspended Yiannopoulos, who has been accused of leading a harassment campaign against the Saturday Night Live actress. Twitter also released a statement in which they said they were investigating ways to improve their process of reviewing abusive behavior on the social media site and will continue to work on their policies.